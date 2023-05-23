WOONSOCKET – Two adults are facing child abuse, firearms and obstruction charges after one of them shot a 7-year-old boy with a BB-gun Sunday – supposedly to punish the boy for fighting with his younger brother, police say.
Paul D. Marcheterre, 36, is charged with second-degree child abuse, felony assault with a device similar to a firearm, firing in a compact area and disorderly conduct according to police reports.
Ann Marie Doyon, 27, is charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child, obstructing police and disorderly conduct. Doyon is the mother of both children involved. She is also cousin to Marcheterre, both of whom reside together at 314 Fourth Ave. where the events leading to their arrest unfolded throughout the day on Sunday, starting with a report to dispatch about a child shot with a BB-gun at about 11:56 a.m.
At that point, Marcheterre was initially taken into custody only on the relatively minor charges of firing in a compact area and disorderly conduct, and Doyon wasn’t charged at all. But the responding officers nailed down the nuts and bolts of the adults’ story – that Marcheterre had trained a spring-loaded weapon that fires plastic BBs at Doyon’s oldest son and fired it at his side to punish him for fighting with his 3-year-old brother. It was also plain to Officers Stephen Burrell and Justin Ryel that, to Doyon, the episode was, as one of the officers put it, “no big deal.”
Moreover, Doyon confessed to the officers that Marcheterre had shot the boy in the past, though it’s unclear how many times.
But the officers seemed to feel as thought their hands were tied to do much more than arrest Marcheterre on the minor charges, however, due to what one officer described as “a complete lack of cooperation” from the child’s mother. Doyon refused to file a complaint and declined to approve medical treatment for the boy that was shot, suffering a red welt on his side.
“When discussing the incident that happened earlier, she stated that getting shot with a BB gun was to ‘teach him a lesson,’” Burrell’s report says. “Ann stated that shooting (her son) with a BB-gun ‘ain’t do nothin’ but show him not to do it again.’”
At one point Doyon suggested to the officers that the incident was not serious because the boy “would heal” in time.
Hours later, after shift sergeants and others at the WPD, including Detective Joseph Wasilewski, reviewed the officers’ reports, the police began trying to track down Marcheterre and Doyon again. They were especially concerned because Marcheterre had already been booked and released and they wanted to confirm that the two boys were not in any danger.
Investigators had made phone contact with Doyon, who told them she was putting the children to bed at home, according to reports. When they responded to 314 Fourth Ave., however, Marcheterre was there but Doyon was not. Investigators tracked her to 143 South St. While she was there, the children were not. They were later returned to her custody from a relative in Massachusetts.
During the course of the investigation, the police seized three weapons that belonged to Marcheterre, two BB-guns, including the one he allegedly used to shoot the boy, and a .45-caliber handgun.
The state Department for Children, Youth and Families has been notified of the incident.
