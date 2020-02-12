WOONSOCKET — A man accused of attacking two police officers who were called to his apartment to investigate a domestic disturbance allegedly encouraged his 8-year-old son to help him fend off the cops who were trying to wrestle him into handcuffs.
After a violent struggle with several officers, Leonard Dumeng, 29, of 583 South Main St., was finally restrained by three officers outside his apartment about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.
He was released on personal recognizance Monday following an initial appearance in Sixth District Court, Providence, on two counts of assaulting police officers, resisting arrest, obstructing police, and domestic disorderly conduct.
Officer Andrew Griffith and Officer Brandon Viens were dispatched to Dumeng’s apartment for a report of a quarrel Saturday and heard a woman yelling in distress when they arrived. Then they saw Dumeng outside the residence.
Dumeng allegedly ran back into the apartment and kept pushing the door against Griffith when he chased after him. As they wrestled on a couch, Dumeng allegedly elbowed Griffith in the face twice and, when Officer Viens joined in the fray, punched him in the face at least once, according to the officers’ reports.
Griffith said he tried to subdue Dumeng with a choke-hold at one point, but the combative suspect allegedly slipped away and managed to get on his feet again and continue fighting.
“It should be noted while doing so he asked his 8 year old son to help him fight police,” Griffith’s report says. “The ongoing struggle spilled outside the apartment where Officer Viens drew his Taser and pointed it at Leonard.”
Ultimately, the police decided against deploying the electronic Taser due to the proximity of other officers nearby.
When Officer Logan Courtemanche arrived on the scene to join in the skirmish, the three of them were able to pin Leonard against a parked car, but he still wouldn’t give up.
“Despite being outnumbered three to one, Leonard refused to give up and continued to resist arrest,” Griffith’s report says.
Even after they subdued him, Dumeng remained annoyingly defiant – at least for Griffith. As the officer was waiting for a cruiser to transport the suspect to headquarters, Griffith had Dumeng on the ground and stood on his back to keep him secure, but Dumeng, though handcuffed, still managed to reach over and pinch the officer in the leg repeatedly, the policeman reported.
After Dumeng was transferred to headquarters, police interviewed his girlfriend. She told them Dumeng had not physically assaulted her, but the two of them had been in a long, heated argument that made her feel unsafe before the police received a call for help.
Dumeng is due back in court for another hearing on Thursday, according to the judiciary’s database.
