PAWTUCKET – Police took into custody Joshua J. Vanbever, 42, of 212 Welles St. (second floor), Woonsocket, early Tuesday morning and charged him not only on an outstanding warrant but also misdemeanor counts of eluding law enforcement in a vehicle in a high-speed pursuit, resisting legal or illegal arrest, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty and simple assault and/or battery.
Later that same morning, officers transported him to Sixth District Court in Providence for arraignment, and a judge set his surety bail at $4,000.
Vanbever’s latest saga began at 12:35 a.m., Tuesday. Patrolmen Christopher Rivas and Thomas Letourneau had been conducting a security check of the Stop & Shop grocery store, 368 Cottage St., when they noticed a silver Volkwagen parked in a secluded section of the parking lot.
They conducted a routine check of the vehicle, and the result revealed that the owner, Vanbever, had an active warrant for his arrest for felony assault by strangulation, domestic assault and/or battery (third-plus offense) and domestic disorderly conduct out of Woonsocket.
When the officers approached the VW, they observed Vanbever asleep in the driver’s seat, and they tried to wake him several times.
“While attempting to wake him up, I observed a plastic baggie located 1in the cup holder/center console; when I saw Vanbever was awake, he instantly grabbed an item from the center console and proceeded to place his hand in his mouth,” Rivas wrote in his report. “At this time, multiple commands were given to him to step out of his vehicle; he did not comply.
See arrest, page a3
Arrest
Continued from page a1
“Immediately after, I observed Vanbever place his keys into the ignition, turn it on and place his vehicle into drive,” he added. “Attempts to open the driver’s side door and front passenger door were unsuccessful. While Officer Letourneau was attempting to open the driver’s side door, Vanbever accelerated and I observed Officer Letourneau being dragged with the vehicle.”
The two patrolmen raced to their cruiser so they could pursue Vanbever, who sped south in the Stop & Shop parking lot at a high rate of speed. When the suspect bailed out of his car and ran towards Kenyon Avenue, they gave several commands for him to stop, which he ignored.
At that point, as they neared the intersection of Kenyon and Darlingdale avenues, Patrolman Adam Popielarcheck arrived on scene and also ordered the suspect to halt several times. Again, he ignored them, so Popielarcheck deployed his taser and made contact. The officers immediately arrested and handcuffed him.
“While still on scene, a search of Vanbever was negative for paraphernalia or weapons, and he denied swallowing anything,” Rivas wrote, “However, he stated that he was putting in his dentures. I confirmed that Vanbever did have dentures.”
A rescue unit arrived on scene, as the taser barbs were still connected to the suspect. Rivas traveled with Vanbever to The Miriam Hospital for his injuries, and officers later transferred him back to headquarters for processing.
By JON BAKER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.