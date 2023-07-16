WOONSOCKET – A city man is facing animal cruelty charges after the police found his emaciated dog tied to a railing last month with a festering, maggot-filled wound on its neck.
After a lengthy investigation, the police basically concluded that Jeremy J. Giguere, 35, of 167 Blackstone St., failed to provide enough care to enable the Wheaton-terrier mix to recover from a serious skin condition.
Acting on a tip, the police found the dog tied to a railing outside Giguere’s apartment on June 21. They could see the dog underneath a landing near the railing next to a bowl of water and some food, but upon closer inspection they realized that the animal had a longstanding, ulcerous wound that was full of foul-smelling pus. The dog’s condition was so poor that it was immediately transferred to the custody of Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Massachusetts for treatment.
Police and animal control authorities had been in sporadic contact with Giguere during the course of the investigation, including a phone conservation the day after they seized the animal. According to police, Giguere acknowledged that he was aware of the animal’s condition and said he obtained treatment for the dog about a month earlier at the Cumberland Animal Hospital.
Giguere told the animal control officer that he knew the dog’s wound was infested with maggots and that he picked them off the female pet manually after he came home from work every day.
At one point, Giguere allegedly indicated that he could not afford to get the dog properly treated.
“You wanna pay the (expletive) $3000.00 to have it stitched up?,” he is quoted as saying in a police report.
Officer Jason Berthelette interviewed Giguere to discuss the case again on June 27 but still no charges were brought against him. It wasn’t until Berthelette made another appointment to discuss the return of the dog to its owners on July 3 and they failed to show up that a warrant for Giguere’s arrest was issued, police said.
“The dog has a festering, necrotic skin wound caused by a cystic mass that ruptures and a lack of professional grooming,” Berthelette concluded. “The dog received medications prescribed by the veterinarian and was medicated, however, Giguere did not do his part to keep the wound clean and give it a chance to heal with the medications. In this case, the dog was left tied to a set of stairs in an environment that was not conducive to keeping the wound clean.”
Giguere surrendered on the warrant on Monday morning, according to police.
