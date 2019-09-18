WOONSOCKET — A 40-year-old city man was ordered held at the state prison Tuesday after police arrested him for stabbing an elderly man in the arm with a meat fork.
Police said Jason Gregory Bergeron, 40, of 125 Elm St., was arrested the previous night after an argument with a 68-year-old man with whom he’d been residing.
Bergeron was charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.
Police reports say the argument began when the victim instructed Bergeron to move out. But the victim told police the feud didn’t turn violent until after he went to his bedroom to fetch his false teeth.
When he returned to the kitchen, the victim told police, Bergeron was waiting for him, brandishing a meat fork. That’s when Bergeron allegedly stabbed him in the arm.
A brief struggle ensued between the two men during which the victim – suffering from a bloody puncture wound – managed to push Bergeron toward the front door. With Bergeron still refusing to leave, the victim threw some of his clothing onto the front lawn, thinking Bergeron would go after it and exit the residence.
“The police arrived on the scene shortly after,” Patrol Officer Scott Whiting reported. “I located the meat fork on the floor of the kitchen, still bloodied from the assault.”
Police said the victim’s wounds were minor and he refused medical attention.
The victim told police he’d allowed Bergeron to move in with him about three months ago because he “felt bad for him,” according to Whiting’s report. But the man said he ordered Bergeron to move out because he was unhappy with the way he, Bergeron, was treating his girlfriend.
During an arraignment in Sixth District Court, Bergeron was ordered to post $5,000 with surety, or $500 cash, as a condition of being released pending further court action. Apparently unable to do so, he was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions pending his next court date, on Dec. 6.
According to the judiciary’s web site, this isn’t the first time Bergeron has been accused of attacking an elderly person. In 2007, he was sentenced to serve five months at the ACI after being convicted of assaulting a person over 60 years old, a felony.
Bergeron has a criminal record that dates back to 1999 that includes multiple contacts with law enforcement for controlled substance violations, assaults, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the state Department of Corrections inmate database.
