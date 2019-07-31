WOONSOCKET — A city man indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Archambault, who was found Jan. 13 lying on Elbow Street with a gunshot wound to the back, is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court Friday.
Claude Holland, 26, of 531 Rathbun St., was indicted by a Providence County Grand Jury last month on one count of first degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, one count of possession of a firearm without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after a previous conviction of a crime of violence.
Holland was arraigned on the charges on July 10 in Providence County Superior Court. He was initially arraigned in Sixth District Court for murder in May, charges prompted by the death of Archambault, a 40-year-old house painter who survived for more than four months after being shot in the back in January.
Paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, Archambault had been residing in Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center at Newport Hospital before his condition took a marked turn for the worse. Following his death on May 16, the medical examiner concluded that the cause was complications resulting from the gunshot wound, prompting police to obtain a warrant for Holland’s arrest.
At the time, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III an autopsy was done by the medical examiner’s office which determined that Archambault’s death was related to the gunshot wound.
Holland was arrested by the North Smithfield Police Department on the WPD’s warrant on May 29.
Though police said Holland and Archambault weren’t strangers and may have had past dealings with each other that involved illicit drugs, they provided no hard theory regarding a motive for the alleged homicide.
Oates, however, suggested Archambault’s death spurred witnesses to provide information they had previously withheld while the victim was alive and the crime appeared less serious, giving police the break they needed to obtain the murder warrant.
Though police say Archambault always knew who shot him, he refused to identify the assailant on more than one occasion, including moments after being wounded and during at least one follow-up interview that took place shortly before he passed away.
Police found Archambault lying on the ground on Elbow Street, near East School Street, at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.
He was conscious and alert when police arrived, according to interviews with WPD personnel at the time, but he told first responders he was in pain and that he couldn’t feel any sensation in his legs. Archambault told investigators he was walking to Lee’s Convenience Store when he was shot in the back, but he wouldn’t say by whom.
The bullet was never surgically removed from Archambault’s body while he was alive, apparently because doctors thought that it was too risky to do so, police say.
Though he had not previously been charged with Archambault’s murder, Holland was arrested by the WPD for several other crimes in the ensuing months, including possession of an unlicensed firearm. Speaking to reporters at the briefing, however, Remick said the weapons charge, lodged against Holland in April, involved a pellet gun and was unrelated to the homicide.
Police said the murder weapon was a different firearm, though they would not elaborate, declining to describe the gun Holland allegedly used or say how he came to be in possession of it.
The police had also charged Holland with at least two other unrelated offenses after the shooting, including disorderly conduct and breaking and entering, according to the judiciary’s web site.
According to his obituary, Archambault was a graduate of Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School and had been employed as a commercial and residential painter for more than 20 years. Among his survivors were a son, a daughter, three siblings and his parents.
