By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET – Plans to consolidate Woonsocket’s seven elementary schools in five are one step closer to fruition after the City Council authorized Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s administration to approve funding for the plans.
“It’s the elementary schools that were built years ago, and they’ve taken a beating,” said Paul Bourget, chairman of the School Committee.
A statewide inspection of public schools in 2017 revealed over $86 million worth of deficiencies across Woonsocket’s 10 campuses. Four elementary schools in particular were found to be candidates for replacement, based on a scoring system that takes into consideration the combined five-year financial need of a campus versus the cost for total replacement.
Typically, school construction projects get reimbursed by the state at the end of the project, with the city having to front the total amount through bonds or other funding measures. Woonsocket plans to follow the legislative model used in Central Falls in October last year, which authorized the state to issue the amount of the reimbursement up front. With this model, the city could receive up to $140 million for school reconstruction from the state, and only have to spend about $9 million in local funds.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our kids here in Woonsocket,” said Superintendent Patrick McGee in Monday’s City Council meeting.
The city has the highest reimbursement rate on record at 94%, according to Mario Carreno, the director of the School Building Authority at the Rhode Island Department of Education.
“We feel that this is too good of an opportunity, the reimbursement rate we’re receiving, we’re able to do a lot of good work with this money for the community as a whole,” said Brad Peryea, director of finance at the Woonsocket Education Department.
Peryea said the School Committee will explore using federal aid and existing capital improvement funds to cover the local piece of the project.
“I had the honor to serve in this School Committee about eight years ago,” Councilmember Valerie Gonzales said. “I remember us working to pinch pennies to patch up schools, so this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m very excited about it.”
Since the construction of the city’s twin middle school campus in 2010, there have been scant funds available from either the municipal or state level for school construction in the city. Woonsocket schools have the sixth highest estimated five-year need in the state, according to RIDE data.
An internal document from the Woonsocket School Committee suggested Savoie Elementary School and Bernon Heights Elementary School would be completely rebuilt, along with a third brand-new building. Pothier Elementary School and Harris Elementary School would undergo health and safety improvements, and Coleman Elementary School and Citizen’s Elementary School would close.
The details, however, have not been finalized yet, including which buildings would get rebuilt or where new construction would take place, Bourget said. The School Building Department at RIDE and the Woonsocket Education Department will undertake a more comprehensive plan after funding has been secured from the General Assembly.
“Frankly, the whole thing is an overview,” Bourget said of the report submitted to the City Council. “Right now, we’re focused on getting the funds, not which buildings.”
The four elementary schools that are candidates for replacement were all opened between 1958 and 1963, according to the School Committee’s report.
Peryea estimated the General Assembly could take up the matter during its spring legislative session, clearing the way for the relevant departments to start working on a more detailed plan.
“This is a community that really needs the help,” Bourget said. “We haven’t gotten it in the past. The money’s available; let’s give it to Woonsocket.”
