WOONSOCKET — Get ready for an onslaught of public service announcements, road signs and media ads urging residents to sign up for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Monsignor Gadoury Elementary School.
With the first delivery of doses for distribution to city residents expected from the Rhode Island Department of Health by the middle of the month, the city is revving up its vaccination machine so it can hit the ground running.
“I keep in touch with all the other EMA directors throughout the state; we’re all in the same boat, moving at a very fast pace,” EMA Director Tim Walsh told the City Council during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday. “But we will get this to work, make sure it’s up and running, and we will make the city the best of all.”
Walsh joined Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Fire Chief Paul Shatraw – the city’s COVID-19 response manager – for the City Council’s first briefing on plans for delivering vaccine to city residents within the framework of RIDOH’s distribution plan when it becomes available. Right now, that plan calls for beginning to vaccinate persons aged 75 and older within the next couple of weeks, with doses reaching progressively younger people through the end of the summer. Medically high-risk individuals of any age and people who live in communities with elevated infection rates are also priorities.
Woonsocket has been outfitting Monsignor Gadoury for over a month to get it ready as a vaccination site, Shatraw told the council. In recent days, he said, the city began moving medical gear and protective equipment from storage to the site after receiving it from RIDOH months ago.
Shatraw said the city will share the so-called “POD” – point of delivery – with neighboring North Smithfield. The two communities will also share personnel and other resources.
“The one thing we’re not going to share is vaccinations,” said Shatraw, adding that each community will get its own allotment from RIDOH based on population.
Baldelli-Hunt said she hasn’t gotten confirmation from RIDOH on when those vaccines will arrive, but she said the city’s first allotment could come around Valentine’s Day.
“It looks like we will be active very soon,” she said. “Probably the week of Feb. 14.”
With very little publicity, a new online form on the city’s website allowing people to sign up for the vaccination waiting list has already drawn a heavy response. In about a day, Baldelli-Hunt said, more than 700 people signed up to get on the list.
Councilors passed on questions from constituents about the program. Among them: What happens if you don’t have a computer? Shatraw said personnel at the Gaston A. Ayotte Memorial Senior Center will make themselves available to help register people from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. Calling ahead is a good idea, 766-3734.
Another question concerned how the online registry works. Is it first-come, first-served, with appointments made in the order in which the signups were received?
No, said Baldelli-Hunt. Anyone, regardless of age, can sign up, but the city will schedule appointments for the oldest registrants first, in keeping with RIDOH protocols.
While word-of-mouth has worked pretty well in getting people to sign up for the vaccine, officials made it clear they’re going to pull out all the stops to make sure people reserve a slot in the immunization queue.
The LED sign at River Island Park already has details. Similar alerts will be posted on electronic, roadside signs normally used by the Woonsocket Police Department and the Department of Public Works for traffic alerts. Baldelli-Hunt indicated that the city would arrange for the broadcast of public service announcements on local radio stations and that it will expend some funds on paid advertisements to make sure the vaccination program is well-publicized.
The city will also reach out to its community partners and religious groups to make sure the city reaches some of its oldest residents.
“It’s a daunting challenge to reach that particular group,” Shatraw said. “But we’re committed to reach every one of them and certainly get a shot into the arm of everyone that wants it.”
Administration officials also made it clear that volunteers will be needed to keep the vaccination site running smoothly. There’s a demand for help with medical training – including doctors and nurses – as well as parking lot attendants, greeters and data entry workers. The online registration form on the city’s website contains links to volunteer registration forms, with a complete list of the kinds of help the city is looking for.
How busy the vaccination site gets will ultimately be driven by supply, which has so far been characterized by comparatively short bursts of limited quantities of doses. Last weekend, for example, the city scrambled to round up some 200 people who were at least 75 years old for appointments at the regional vaccination site in Smithfield – a site that will be phased out in a matter of days.
But Baldelli-Hunt said once Monsignor Gadoury opens for the first vaccination appointments, she expects it to remain in operation for months – at least through the end of the summer.
“We know we’re in this for the long haul and we’re going to need as many volunteers as we possibly can,” the mayor said.
