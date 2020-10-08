WOONSOCKET – The city will get a cut of some $3 million in “Take It Outside” grants that Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration is awarding to more than three dozen cities, towns and community organizations, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced.
The city will receive $90,000 to expand outdoor business capacity by providing them with the necessary equipment and infrastructure to do so, the mayor said.
The city will also use a portion of the funds to expand the outdoor capacity of Woonsocket Harris Public Library and create more outside programming for children and the elderly, a segment of the population at a higher risk from COVID-19.
“Many Woonsocket residents, especially our seniors and children, have been cooped up for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “This grant will fund programs that offer them more recreational activities to venture outside for during our colder weather.”
A large portion of the grant, the mayor said, will be used to procure and distribute equipment to restaurants, including heat lamps, umbrellas and tables, in order to allow them to continue serving patrons outdoors as the weather turns colder. Under an executive order issued by Baldelli-Hunt, the outdoor dining season is legally permissible until Dec. 31.
The “Take It Outside” grant will supplement the city’s “Jump Start” program, which is funded through the Community Development Block Grant program. The funds enable to city to offer grants up to $5,000 and loans up to $10,000 for small businesses to purchase equipment and make improvements to their facilities in order to comply with the governor’s executive orders regarding the pandemic.
Planning Director Scott Gibbs credited the city’s planning and building departments with assembling a high-quality application that gave the city an edge in brisk competition for a grant.
“We were able to expedite presenting a quality proposal that the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation felt would really benefit Woonsocket seniors, restaurants and residents,” he said.
In a separate announcement, Raimondo said another recipient of a Take it Outside grant is NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley. Based in Market Square, NeighborWorks will receive $35,000 to convert a downtown space into an outdoor venue that would allow neighboring businesses to sell their goods and operate outdoors.
Other recipients include the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln, which will receive $75,000 to procure and distribute goods needed by businesses within their coverage area to expand outdoor activities, including chairs, tables and heat lamps.
The grants are part of the governor’s sweeping “Take It Outside” campaign, which aims to move activities normally held indoors into the fresh air, where the virus that causes COVID-19 stands less of a chance of being passed from one individual to another.
“As we enter the fall, it’s important that we help businesses extend the outdoor season and continue to reduce the rate of transmission,” said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. “We were encouraged by applicants’ creativity in proposing so many clever and practical ways to help businesses overcome COVID- and climate-related challenges.”
Commerce received 85 applications seeking a total of $5.7 million in grant funding, but there were only 41 awards made on the basis of merit.
Due to the high interest and the creativity displayed in the proposals, Raimondo announced recently that the total Take It Outside grant budget will be increased from $1 million to $5 million.
