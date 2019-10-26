WOONSOCKET — The City Council Monday stripped away some of the red tape an ex-Woonsocket policeman would be facing if his plans to open a medical marijuana compassion center in Woonsocket Plaza come to fruition.
The panel voted unanimously to streamline a section of the zoning ordinance restricting the locations where compassion centers may operate. A resolution codifying the change says the original version of the ordinance was so restrictive, in fact, that compassion centers were “virtually prohibited,” even though the zoning ordinance ostensibly permits them in certain areas.
The new ordinance is silent on whether buffer zones must exist between compassion centers and residential zones, erasing a previous requirement of 500 feet. And similar restrictions on the proximity of compassion centers to schools and other areas where youth congregate was substantially scaled back, with the elimination of buffer zones for playgrounds, sports fields, youth centers, licensed day care centers and churches.
All that’s required now is for compassion centers to operate no closer than 1,000 feet from the nearest school and 200 feet from a nursery school or Head Start facility.
In the most significant change of all, however, the measure breaks with state law by prohibiting compassion centers from growing their own marijuana on-site. The restriction essentially means any compassion center operating in the city would be confined to retail sales of medical marijuana and related products.
“While we would allow for that, we’re not going full boat, as they say,” Council Vice President Jon Brien explained. “Governance is the art of compromise and so we have allowed for a compassion center if it fits the ordinance, however, we won’t allow for cultivation at that site.”
Former city policeman Edward Roy, who helps run his son’s Warwick-based cultivation company, spoke in favor of the ordinance shortly before members voted on it during Monday’s meeting in Harris Hall.
Roy said approving the ordinance would be good for the business climate in the plaza by increasing traffic to the area; it would create jobs in a novel industry; and serve as a convenience to the many medical marijuana patients in the area who must travel to Providence to reach the nearest, existing compassion center.
“It’s just a positive,” said Roy. “The effect would be really, really good for the city.”
But Roy said approving the measure would also be an opportunity for officials to “get rid of that stigma that Woonsocket’s not open to anything.”
The retired policeman is the head of security for Medici Products & Solutions in Warwick, which was one of the first suppliers of the state’s compassion centers. The business, partly owned by his son, has a tentative agreement to lease the vacant Milford Federal Bank in Woonsocket Plaza, which the company hopes to convert into one of the state’s next compassion centers. Roy has said previously he would probably work as the general manager of the proposed facility.
Medici’s entire plan depends on whether it is successful in landing one of the new, $500,000-a-year licenses for compassion centers that the state Department of Business Regulation intends to roll out in the near future. The General Assembly tripled the available number of licenses available for compassion centers, from three to nine, during the last session of the General Assembly, but efforts to do so hit a snag this week when Gov. Gina Raimondo filed suit against state lawmakers in a jurisdictional dispute over the administration of the licenses.
Earlier, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello had already promised to repeal the disputed part of the regulatory framework for the licensing process that provides state lawmakers with veto power over the administration’s oversight. But when Raimondo went to court this week, she said the timing was a matter of urgency because her intent is to begin issuing new licenses next month in a lottery system.
Medici would still have to appear before the zoning board if it manages to win one of the new licenses. But the hurdles it would have to surmount would be significantly less cumbersome in order to do business at the old bank, which is across the street from the Walnut Hill apartment complex. An earlier provision of the measure restricting compassion centers from doing business within 500 feet of a residential or mixed-use zone would no longer apply.
