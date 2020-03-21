WOONSOCKET — With health officials preaching the gospel of hand-washing in the war on Covid-19, the city just made it easier for some of its most at-risk residents to observe the potentially life-saving ritual.
Over the weekend, the city set up three self-contained hand-washing stations, including one positioned outside Harvest Community Church, which operates the only overnight shelter for homeless men at 60 North Main St. Another is located at Bouley Field, off Social Street, another area that gets foot traffic from the homeless, and the other is set up outside City Hall, on Main Street, according to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
The idea is to give people who may have only sporadic access to running water another opportunity to wash their hands in an easily accessible location while the state mounts an all-hands-on-deck attack on the spread of Covid-19.
Baldelli-Hunt says she was pleased to be able to provide one for Harvest Community Church, an important part of the safety net for poor and homeless people.
“I think it’s important,” said the mayor. “There’s a decent-size group of men and they are going to be hand-washing right before they go in for the night.”
“Every little piece we can put in place to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 is a good thing,” she added.
Asst. Pastor Steve Bacon says the shelter is doing a few things differently as the state hunkers down against Covid-19. The shelter usually shuts down for the season on April 1, but that deadline is getting pushed out until the situation seems to be more under control.
Bacon says shelter clients will be safer in the shelter at night, even though it’s a group setting, than they would be if they were improvising new living arrangements on a regular basis.
“It’s better if they can be in a stable environment than if they’re out there couch-surfing, which is what they’re going to do,” said Bacon.
The washing stations will get a lot of use on North Main Street, said Bacon, not only from shelter clients but from pedestrians who aren’t associated with Harvest in any way.
“Anything that’s going to help people keep their hands clean is a good thing,” he said.
The washing stations are on loan to the city from the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless in Providence, one of the Rhode Island Department of Health’s key partners in battling Covid-19 within the state’s homeless population.
For weeks, RIDOH has been telling people that hand-washing – as often as possible, especially after coming into contact with high-touch public surfaces – is the single most important thing they can do to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19, or passing it along to others. Along with social distancing and avoiding crowds, it’s one of the central pillars of RIDOH’s strategy for what’s come to be known as “flattening the curve” – health-speak for slowing the spread of COVID-19 enough so the rate of infection doesn’t overwhelm hospitals in one fell swoop.
Each of the hand-washing stations is equipped with a self-contained supply of water – it doesn’t have to be hooked up to a hose – plus soap and paper towels, according to the mayor. Next to each station, the city has also placed a trash barrel that will be emptied on a regular basis.
The mayor says personnel from the RI Coalition for the Homeless will visit the stations twice a week to replenish the water and restock the other supplies.
Harvest personnel will refill the station outside the church if it runs out of water before the coalition gets to it, and Baldelli-Hunt says the city would do the same for the others at Bouley Field and in front of City Hall.
