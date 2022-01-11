By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Deena Robidoux has gotten tested for COVID-19 so many times now, she knows what to expect.
So she was pleasantly surprised when she and her daughter, Briana Robidoux, were able to walk in and out of the new site at the Elks Club in a fraction of the time it used to take at the nearby drive-through.
“It’s quite good,” she said. “It’s way quicker than the drive-through. This was 15 minutes, max.”
The state-run, indoor testing site opened for its first appointments on Monday morning, one of a series of improvements to the state’s testing apparatus that were promised by Gov. Daniel McKee after his administration came under fire for long lines and wait times – particularly in Central Falls. The administration essentially swapped out the long-running drive-through in the parking lot of Thundermist Health Center with the new location at the Elks, across the street.
The Thundermist site closed on Sunday night – apparently for good.
An hour after the doors of the Elks opened for the first time, there was a steady stream of foot traffic waiting for the nose swab. Unlike some of the other state sites, both the rapid test and the PCR were administered by attendants at the Elks Club, located at 380 Social St.
The Robidouxs were among the first patrons of the new site, and their experience seemed to affirm the state’s claim that it would be more conducive to the flow of traffic than the Clinton Street drive-through.
A health care worker from North Smithfield, Robidoux and her daughter, a member of the town’s high school cheerleaders squad, have been tested multiple times because of their high level of contact with others.
With demand for tests spiking amid the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, some people traveled to the Elks for a test from quite a distance because it was the closest appointment that was available. More than 28,000 tests were performed on Jan. 6 – the last time data were reported by the Rhode Island Department of Health as of this writing – at the network of sites in Rhode Island, including roughly two dozen state-operated sites.
“It was either here or Middletown,” said Michael Morris of Providence, whose four-year-old son James needed to show a negative test result so he could return to his classroom.
Like the Robidouxs, Morris said members of his family have visited test sites multiple times since the onset of the pandemic. So far, he said, service at the Elks was better than any he’d experienced since the Omicron variant had gained a foothold in the state, several weeks ago.
“Right now this is the fastest we’ve been through,” he said. “Pretty painless.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city and the operators of the Elks worked with the McKee administration to select the new site. She also said she is continuing to work with the governor to identify another testing site.
“I want to especially thank the Elks Lodge for making their facility available to house this test site. The Elks have always been a great community partner and they again stepped up during this difficult time,” the mayor said. “There is now a huge demand for COVID-19 testing and we are working on bringing a second state-run test site to Woonsocket and will be providing updates on this effort in the coming days.
The new site is open from 8-6 p.m., seven days a week, with a capacity to book up to 500 appointments a day. Appointments must be booked in advance, however, online at portal.ri.gov.
Though the site was an improvement for some, at least one visitor lamented the elimination of the drive-through. Jennifer Ptaszek, who brought her sixth-grade daughter for a test so she could return to her classes at RISE Prep Mayoral Academy, said she feels more comfortable in a drive-through setting because patrons are more socially distanced from each other, and they’re outdoors, where it’s harder for the virus to spread.
“Why’re you bringing people inside, coughin’ and sniffin’?” she wondered. “You’re with people who think they have COVID, or might have COVID, right?”
McKee has said that bringing new drive-through locations online in the coming days is also on his radar.
The switchover from the Thundermist drive-through to the Elks was one of several tweaks to the testing apparatus that have been taking effect since last week, including several in the Blackstone Valley. After Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera complained about long lines at the city’s only test site during the last week of December, McKee and newly appointed Chief COVID Administrator Marc Pappas opened a new site at the old Rite Aid at 1114 Broad Street.
Members of the Rhode Island National Guard are assisting state subcontractors who administer tests with traffic flow at the Central Falls location. McKee activated about 180 members of the Guard to assist in the vaccination and testing effort, including 80 who are to support operations at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, which reopened on Friday.
In addition, McKee also announced that the state-run testing site at Stop & Shop on Cottage Street in Pawtucket has been moved, effective yesterday, to 675 Beverage Hill Avenue.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
