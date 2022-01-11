Briana Robidoux, a senior at North Smithfield High School, left, and her mom Deana, both of North Smithfield, stopped by the Woonsocket Elks Lodge, located at 380 Social St., Monday morning to get tested for Covid-19. The test site opened Monday for both PCR and Rapid Antigen tests and will be operating seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Appointments are required and can be booked at portal.ri.gov or by calling 401-222-8022.