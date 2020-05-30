WOONSOCKET — VIDA Church has announced that after two months of only live stream services it will resume in-person worship once again on Sunday.
“We did not come to this decision lightly. We care deeply for the safety of our members and visitors. We feel confident that we can now worship together safely,” said Pastor Valerie Gonzalez as she and her team were making hundreds of masks.
Gonzalez says the church has prepared by rearranging the entire building at 120 Prospect St. to comply with the new guidelines set up by FEMA and the CDC.
Attendees must register in advance for in-person Sunday service to guarantee their seat. Temperature will be taken upon arrival. Visitors with temperatures of 100.3 or higher will be asked to return home and join via our Facebook live feed. Masks must be worn at all times while in the building. Nursery, children’s church, and coffee will not take place.
Those interested in joining the church must register in advance to reserve their seat. Reservations must be made (and confirmed) no later than the Saturday prior to the service by 12 p.m. The church will offer its Facebook LIVE streaming worship service at noon on Sundays.
The church asks that you please stay home and safe if you are sick, high-risk, have small children, have come in contact with someone who recently tested positive for Covid-19, or are not yet comfortable with social gatherings.
“We are grateful to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Gov. Gina Raimondo, and President Donald Trump for acknowledging church as essential,” said Bishop Herson Gonzalez.
