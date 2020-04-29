WOONSOCKET — One of the great privileges of being an essential worker these days is, well, going to work – almost certainly at greater risk than those who get to work from home, especially in customer service jobs.
When the mayor shows up with the police and fire department in a display of gratitude, that's just a perk of the Covid-19 era.
“All the workers came out, the whole team,” said Jason Brunelle, a customer service representative at Tractor Supply on Diamond Hill Road. “They were surprised.”
Tractor Supply, Ocean State Job Lot and Price-Rite were among a string of retail stores and nursing homes that got the huzzahs Wednesday from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. With members of the Woonsocket Fire Department and the Woonsocket Police Department in tow, tooting horns and ringing sirens from their official vehicles, they paraded past dozens of workers who responded with waving hands, fist-pumps and cheers.
The parade was the city's way of paying tribute to workers who continue to show up every day, largely because Gov. Gina Raimondo has deemed them to be vital for keeping what the chief state executive has called “some semblance of an economy” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Several weeks ago, Raimondo issued a general stay-at-home order that affects every Rhode Islander, except that workers in supermarkets, department stores, hardware stores, gun dealers and package stores were among those deemed essential and instructed to report for duty.
“The whole idea was to show our appreciation for retail workers who are on the front lines every day, receiving products, stocking shelves, supporting residents in their need for food,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “We're thinking of them every day.”
In addition to a string of retail stores and restaurants in the Diamond Hill Road shopping district, the public safety entourage rolled past the Ballou Home on Mendon Road and Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center on Poplar Street as a shout-out to nurses, CNAs and other healthcare workers.
“This is everyone combined working and getting done what needs to get done to get through each and every day,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “The same goes for healthcare workers and every employee working in a nursing home or hospital. They're showing up every day, they're brave, they're strong and they're caring for our loved ones.”
A Woonsocket resident, Brunelle has been working at Tractor Supply about a year and he says it felt good to have the mayor's contingent recognize his team at the store.
“I feel really good about being an essential worker,” he said. “I really take pride in being out there.”
If all goes according to plan, the whole concept of essential workers will soon begin to fade into irrelevance as Raimondo begins to peel back the restrictions on personal mobility that have been in effect since mid-March. She wants to repeal the stay-at-home order by May 8 if the infection rate remains stable and, after that, slowly begin normalizing economic activity.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.