WOONSOCKET – Shunned by the big supermarket chains, the city is looking to the experts to draft a plan for landing a smaller food store with an innovative business model to serve isolated, inner-city residents.
The city has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for consulting services to identify “constraints and opportunities” associated with developing a “small scale downtown supermarket,” emphasizing “creative, alternative models” of doing business. The effort would be partially funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Health Equity Zone, a broad-based consortium of nonprofit and government agencies, led by Thundermist Health Center.
The six-page RFP recaps the city's predicament, which has been the subject of substantial media attention over the last decade.
“Woonsocket is one of Rhode Island's largest food deserts,” it says. “While large grocery stores exist along Route 146A in North Smithfield (Stop & Shop, Aldi & Walmart), and on Diamond Hill Road, the lack of a centrally-located store leaves many Woonsocket residents, especially low-income and transit-reliant residents, with limited access to affordable, healthy food.”
Woonsocket isn't just a food desert, the RFP says – it's what some health advocates have begun describing as a “food swamp.” That's a place with both a shortage of venues for fresh, nutritious produce and staples, and an abundance of alternatives that sell comparatively inexpensive, processed foods that are typically high in sodium and sugar – convenience stores, for example – that become go-to food sources for people with poor access to transportation.
“Unfortunately, many neighborhoods in Woonsocket meet this definition,” the RFP says.
Developed by the city's department of Planning and Development, the RFP says there have been an ample number of studies done in the past that have zeroed-in on weak market fundamentals for working against additional investment in a name-brand food chain. And, it stresses, the city is not looking for a repeat of those efforts.
On the contrary, the bid specifications say the city is looking for a path to progress – even if the end result is something other than a food venue that operates on the traditional for-profit model of the familiar plaza anchors.
“The goal of this project is not to reproduce these results,” the documents say. “Instead the food market strategy should focus on the feasibility of supporting a small-scale grocery store in Woonsocket. If a market analysis finds that the underlying conditions are not favorable the consultant should identify creative solutions to help overcome weak fundamentals.”
The bid specifications say respondents should submit a detailed, step-by-step strategy, including short-term benchmarks for addressing unfavorable market dynamics as well as long-term goals.
While the city is receptive to hosting an independent grocery store, it suggests such alternatives as a co-op or a nonprofit community grocery store.
One nonprofit example is mentioned by name – Daily Table, which operates in Boston. The organization was founded in 2012 by former Trader Joe's President Doug Rauch to address the “challenges of hunger and obesity,” according to its web site. One of its first underwriters was Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Daily Table now operates three stores in Dorchester, Roxbury and Central Square.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has been attempting to lure another supermarket to the city since she was elected in 2013, says the RFP is a continuation of her efforts to expand food choice in the city. Not just the poor, she says, but elderly residents of the high-rises closest to the downtown area, are some of the most adversely affected by the inaccessibility of shopping venues.
“There is a great need and a great desire by the residents and constituents of the city to have additional options for supermarkets,” she says. “We have one supermarket and a lot of convenience stores. But I stay committed to trying to figure out a way we can bring a supermarket to the city, and of course it has to be a location that the operators of that supermarket think is desirable.”
Baldelli-Hunt says there are good locations for a small food vendor in the Social area, including the former Rite-Aid pharmacy. But it's not presently available – for a very unexpected reason.
Because the owner of the building is still collecting rent on the unexpired lease of its former tenant, the space is not on the market, she said.
Though some may have a different opinion, Baldelli-Hunt says Barry Field is also a promising location for a supermarket. But the parcel is controlled by the School Committee, and despite the mayor's efforts to build consensus for selling the 22-acre parcel, so far Barry Field is no closer to being freed up for private sector marketing now than it was several years ago.
As for the suitability of the parcel for food merchandising, Baldelli-Hunt says it's up to the real estate market to decide. If Park Square were so averse to the grocery business there wouldn't already be three supermarkets nearby, she argues.
The expansion of Market Basket is a perfect illustration of what the city has been up up against in wooing a popular grocery chain to the city.
In 2016, the mayor openly courted Arthur Demoulas, the lead principal, in attempts to persuade him to open up a new store here.
The idea was so popular it spawned a Facebook page called “Market Basket in Woonsocket, RI.”
At the time, Market Basket didn't have a single store in Rhode Island and was seen as an exclusively Massachusetts-based chain. But not any more. Since then the company passed over the city in favor of a site on Route 2 in Warwick, one of the state's busiest retail strips, and it's poised to open another on Route 6 in Johnston, another high-traffic commercial backbone.
The bid specifications for the latest effort indicate the city is willing to consider an operational model far less ambitious – or profit-driven, for that matter, – than Market Basket. The city suggests it's open to virtually any workable plan to expand access to healthy food in or near the traditional downtown.
Sealed bids will be opened at City Hall immediately after the submission deadline, which is 2 p.m. on Friday. The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.
But the successful candidate will have to work fast to complete the project on time. The RFP says the job should be “substantially complete and invoiced” no later than Sept. 30.
