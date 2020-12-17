WOONSOCKET — After some ambiguity about whether he was in line for reappointment, City Solicitor John DeSimone was ratified for continued tenure by the City Council Monday.
The move came after Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, initially holding back, submitted his name for consideration before the meeting. Normally, solicitors and several municipal judges are chosen during the first meeting of a new city council after an election, but that didn’t happen on Dec. 1 for the solicitor’s post.
DeSimone’s name was included for reappointment on an early version of the agenda for that meeting, but the agenda was later revised and his name removed at the mayor’s request. When asked about it, Baldelli-Hunt said the reappointment remained under review pending negotiations with DeSimone about how much time he and Deputy Solicitor Peter Wazylyk should be expected to be in the office at City Hall.
The solicitor’s job pays $122,000 a year. The deputy solicitor’s job is defined as part-time in the budget and carries a salary of about $40,000 a year. DeSimone and Wazylyk are also self-employed lawyers in private practice.
Baldelli-Hunt made no comment about DeSimone’s appointment during the meeting, but later said she moved forward with the request for ratification after DeSimone addressed the concerns about office coverage to her satisfaction.
“Obviously we needed to resolve the structure of the department and the hours and things like that,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “So everything is good and we haven’t skipped a beat.”
Councilors had been referring to DeSimone as “the former solicitor” at a meeting earlier this month, but on Monday DeSimone was fully participating via Zoom, offering advice on a few potential real estate transactions that were largely the focus of the special meeting.
The council ratified him with six affirmative votes from President Daniel Gendron, Vice President John Ward, Councilwoman Denise Sierra, Councilwoman Valerie Gonzalez, Councilman David Soucy and Councilman James Cournoyer. Councilman Roger G. Jalette Sr. did not participate in the meeting.
Appointment of the solicitor is a joint venture of the legislative and executive branch under the City Charter. The mayor has the authority to appoint the solicitor, but the choice must be approved, or ratified, by the council. The solicitor represents both branches, however, a situation that, in the past, has led to the hiring of outside legal counsel to litigate disputes between the two.
A former House majority leader who served in the legislature from 1993 to 2017, DeSimone was a colleague of Baldelli-Hunt during her time in the General Assembly. He was appointed solicitor in January 2017, succeeding another of Baldelli-Hunt’s former House allies, Michael Marcello, who was recently sworn in as a new member of the Scituate Town Council.
Marcello also serves as city solicitor in East Providence and as a legal counsel to the Woonsocket Housing Authority.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.