WOONSOCKET — Local kickboxing champ Christina Rondeau was surprised, and a little upset, when she found out that Rhode Island Dolls, a longtime strip club in the city, would hold a limited reopening on Thursday.
The city native and operator of Rondeau’s Kickboxing in Johnston says it felt like an affront that a business known for exotic dancers can reopen but a fitness center like hers is still on the back burner.
“It’s not even the point of them opening because they have every right to open and make money,” said Rondeau. “Let ‘em strip all they want. It just feels like the governor is picking and choosing.”
It’s true that Rhode Island Dolls is reopening on Thursday – but there won’t be any strippers.
Andrew Noyes, the owner of Rhode Island Dolls, located at 579 Front St., says the company is doing what every other holder of a Class BV liquor permit in the state is now allowed to do under Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders – move a portion of its existing dinner business outside. Dancers are covered by a separate license governing entertainment, which is not addressed by Raimondo’s directives.
“We’re going to give outdoor dining a shot and see how it goes,” said Noyes.
Though few people may be aware of it, Rhode Island Dolls isn’t just a venue featuring exotic dancers – it’s been serving patrons food for many years. Established over three decades ago, Rhode Island Dolls has a full kitchen and many customers come for the food as well as the adult entertainment.
The club intends to position 19 tables – all at least 10 feet away from each other – beneath a large banquet-style tent in the parking lot. Reservation requests have been steady since Rhode Island Dolls began publicizing outdoor dining on its Facebook page a couple of days ago.
It may be a dance-free occasion, but Noyes can understand how the announcement made Rhode Island Dolls a target for critics. He says clubs like his have been assailed for years – largely because detractors have a limited understanding of what they do.
His response to those who dish it out?
It’s like church, says Noyes.
“If you don’t want to go to church, don’t go” he says.
While Rhode Island Dolls now appears to fully appreciate the limits on its licensing privileges, Noyes seemed to be asking to move dancers outside along with food service when he initially submitted a plan for the city’s approval. City Solicitor John DeSimone says the plans included a drawing of what the outdoor venue would look like and it depicted a stage along with a seating plan.
DeSimone said he doesn’t believe Noyes initially understood that his food business and his entertainment permit are unrelated and covered by different rules that hold sway during the pandemic. Under the governor’s executive orders, anyone who holds a BV liquor permit is allowed to have up to 20 tables outdoors, under a rigorous set of state-promulgated guidelines, so long as licensees also comply with any local regulations.
Entertainment licenses are not covered as part of that executive order. They remain in abeyance as part of the social-distancing directives presently in force.
“In my opinion the adult entertainment license is a separate issue,” DeSimone said. “I assume he didn’t really understand the concept that was put out by the governor’s executive order.”
Even if the governor issued an executive order permitting entertainment venues to resume operations, Rhode Island Dolls still couldn’t move dancers outdoors because its permit restricts the club to holding entertainment indoors. DeSimone said Rhode Island Dolls would have to petition the Zoning Board of Review for relief.
As for Rondeau, she’s still waiting for Raimondo to show some leniency for fitness centers. Perhaps the reason their pleas are falling on deaf ears at the State House, she says, is that fitness centers don’t have anyone to lobby for them – if they did, she’d know about it from her ample network of owner-operators on Facebook.
“They say they’re talking to fitness centers, but I don’t know who it is they’re talking to,” she says. “What we proposed is that we at least have one-on-one training and small groups. I can do that a lot more safely than you’re going to be walking into Home Depot, Lowe’s or Walmart.”
