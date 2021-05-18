By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – What a difference a week makes for the municipal vaccination site at Monsignor Gadoury Elementary School.
After little interest was expressed in a vaccination event targeting high school teens earlier this month, public safety officials did not envision reopening the Park Square parochial school, but now there’s another clinic on tap for younger children, ages 12-15, on Thursday, according to Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, the city’s COVID response director.
Parents surveyed by the North Smithfield and Woonsocket school districts have indicated that they are interested in sending about 350 children to the clinic, said Shatraw.
“We’re pleased with that and certainly as we continue to promote it we actually hope that number will grow,” the chief said.
The clinic comes less than two weeks after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children aged 12-15. Since then, the Rhode Island Department of Health has embarked on a full-court press to vaccinate as many in the newly eligible age group as possible, calling them a key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Shatraw said plans for the two-town clinic gelled rather quickly last week after the regular Tuesday consultation with RIDOH officials, who urged their municipal counterparts around the state to organize vaccination events for the youngest people yet.
“We reached out to the superintendents and they quickly turned around a survey,” the chief said.
Participants will need to make an appointment ahead of time to receive the vaccine at the clinic. Links to the registration site were distributed through the school districts in North Smithfield and Woonsocket that went live on Friday, but the OLQM clinic did not appear on the usual roster of upcoming events at the state’s website, vaccinateRI.org – on Monday.
“Right now the middle schools are sharing the registration link for the clinic at the Our Lady Queen of Martyrs,” said RIDOH spokesman Joseph Wendelken. “It is not a public clinic, so it is not accessible through vaccinate.RI.org at this point.”
Shatraw said the registration site automatically presents parents with a form they can use to provide permission for their children to receive the vaccine. Children age 12-15 are the first age group that requires parental consent to get the shot.
Even if parents fill out the consent form, children must not show up at the clinic unaccompanied by a parent or adult guardian, according to Shatraw. In addition to children, parents may register to receive the shot at the same time. Participants can make appointments to receive both doses of the two-step Pfizer vaccine – the only one of the three major vaccines that is approved for children in the new age group.
Right now plans are to operate the clinic from 3:30-7:30 p.m., but Shatraw said it will stay open longer if the demand warrants.
Children in the new target group have been getting vaccinated since May 11, the day after the FDA granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer. RIDOH’s web site is still not showing any data for how many have received the shot thus far, however.
But Dr. Philip Chan, the Brown University infectious disease researcher and medical consultant on COVID-response to RIDOH, told The Call last week that there are about 43,000 children in the age group in Rhode Island. And the state is aiming to inoculate at least 70 percent – the same threshold it’s shooting for in the general population because it’s thought to be the minimum benchmark for achieving a broad level of community protection known as “herd immunity.”
Although children generally experience milder symptoms when they test positive for COVID-19 – if any at all – Chan says they’re a key to ending the pandemic because they can unknowingly spread the disease to older people who face potentially fatal health complications due to a bout with COVID-19.
“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said when Pfizer was cleared for the new age group. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”
While health officials say the vaccine is safe and effective, they also caution parents that children may experience side effects from the vaccine similar to those of older people.
The Centers for Disease Control says that in clinical trials side effects lasted one to three days and typically included pain at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain. Most of the participants in the trial reported who reported side effects did so after the first dose.
But the CDC said some children reported no side effects at all.
“It is important to note that as a general matter, while some individuals experience side effects following any vaccination, not every individual’s experience will be the same and some people may not experience side effects,” the CDC says.
In Woonsocket, getting shots into the arms of children may also lift the city’s overall poor rankings on vaccination rates. Despite having one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19 in the state – about 13 percent of city residents have tested positive – only about 47.9 percent of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine – fewer than any other community in Rhode Island, according to RIDOH’s most recent batch of weekly data.
