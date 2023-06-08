WOONSOCKET – The discovery of an ailing, underfed dog locked in a squalid cage under the hot sun led to the arrest of its keeper on charges of mistreating the animal Sunday.
Cheryl Ann Baker, 52, of 76 St. Marcel St., is facing one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals. Her arrest comes almost two weeks after Patrol Officer Daniel C. Glod, acting on a tip from a neighbor, found Baker’s dog in a cramped crate in her backyard. The crate was soiled with vomit and feces, and the dog appeared to be in acute distress from the heat of the day.
“The dog appeared to be extremely dehydrated,” he reported.
But Glod’s observations were just the tip of the iceberg for a dog that turns out to have multiple medical issues and, now, a questionable long-term prognosis.
After Glod found the sickly dog on May 26, the American pit bull mix – a female named “Luna” – was turned over to the city’s animal control officer, who found that she was infested with 15 fully bloated ticks, and her ears and skin were both badly infected – so much that her ear canals were swollen shut and her fur was falling out in spots. Apparently underweight, Luna’s spinal and pelvic bones were protruding from her body and she had red sores on her neck, belly and inner legs.
“Luna’s body is thin, ribs are visible, with little fat cover,” Animal Control Officer Kristy Morvan reported after a preliminary assessment.
But Luna voraciously ate some food that was given to her and perked up after she was provided with a cool, shady place to recover.
Luna was later kenneled with some toys and placed on a therapeutic feeding regimen with plenty of water.
On June 2, however, she was seen by a veterinarian at VCA Blackstone Valley Animal Hospital in Uxbridge. The attending vet prescribed a smorgasbord of antibiotics and other medications to treat Luna’s problems.
“She weighed in at 50.1 lbs and is looking healthier,” Morvan reported. “Her fur is starting to grow back except on her tail... the Dr. stated the infection was so bad it will probably not grow back.”
But the vet hardly gave Luna a clean bill of health. On the contrary, the veterinarian determined Luna is suffering from heartworm, one of the most serious types of parasitic infections that can afflict a canine. Cats can get it too, but it’s less common.
Dogs may survive a few months with heartworm, but it’s invariably a death sentence if left untreated. And the price tag for initiating treatment – at least in Luna’s case, according to officials – is roughly $3,000. And it’s unclear who is going to foot the bill for that.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.