Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence may have closed its gates to guests because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, but caring for its 160 animals continues around the clock by the zoo's staff of veterinarians and keepers.
“The animals are our first priority and they are being well taken care of,” says Diane S. Nahabedian, director of marketing and public relations at the Rhode Island Zoological Society/Roger Williams Park Zoo.
“Our keepers and animal care staff report to work every day to ensure every animal is healthy and continues to receive outstanding care,”' she said. “We have two veterinarians and two veterinarian technicians doing regular medical and dental procedures and our keepers are spending even more time with the animals because we are closed.”
It's an uncertain time for not-for-profit zoos and aquariums forced to close just before peak attendance season. The loss of revenue from a long-term closure will be painful for zoos, which rely on ticket sales and donations to support the animals, staff, and volunteers. For example, it costs tens of thousands of dollars a month to keep the Roger Williams Park Zoo, the country's third oldest zoo, running - and with no income coming in - zoo officials are concerned about the operational budget.
April is typically a busy month for the zoo, especially during school vacation week. This month alone the facility is expected to lose around $1.5 million in revenue.
“As we head into the late spring and early summer we are looking at a similar number per month,” says Nahabedian.
Officials at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Mass. are delaying the opening of that zoo's 2020 season until at least May 4 and will re-evaluate that date this month.
All Spring Wild Adventure programs have been canceled, but the zoo is posting daily photos and videos of its animals on Facebook.
“We are a private zoo so, we do not receive any funding whatsoever. The covid-19 virus has seriously impacted us,” said Betsey Brewer, co-owner and executive director and founder of EARTH Ltd., the non-profit arm of Southwick's Zoo.
Southwick’s Zoo typically hosts 500,000 visitors over a six-month duration of time, and April school vacation can generate $400,000 to $500,000 in revenue. That means the zoo is looking at a loss of over $1 million in group, corporate and online sales alone.
“Our zookeepers are all working and taking care of over 850 animals,” Brewer said. “We are applying for the federal incentive programs.”
The zoo says unused 2019 season tickets that expire May 30, 2020, will be valid until the end of the 2020 season (Oct. 31).
Meanwhile, Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern, which is located at the zoo, is currently closed for dine-in service, but accepting pick-up and delivery orders.
Unlike some season zoos, Roger Williams is open year round. During the warmer months, gate traffic can number 1,000 visitors a day. The zoo has 125 full-time staffers January through March, and between 350 to 400 seasonal and volunteer staff during the warmer months.
Even though the zoo has suspended all events and educational programming, veterinary and keeper staff continue to provide the animals with care daily, according to Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's executive director.
The zoo, which is supported and managed by the Rhode Island Zoological Society and owned by the City of Providence, has plenty of essential food, medical supplies and other crucial items needed to ensure the health of the animals, he said.
“In an emergency like this, our animal care staff are always there to make sure that our animals are safe, healthy, and happy,” he said. “Our operations team is also still hard at work. They are deep cleaning the zoo, making sure the animal care team has every support they need, and setting up for when we open again.”
Patrons with general zoo tickets can use those tickets at any time once the zoo re-opens.
Roger Williams has started a Facebook fundraiser called Help Us Share the Care at www.facebook.com/RWPZoo, which has raised $3,151 of a $15,000 goal over the past two weeks. People who want to become a member or support the zoo can visit www.rwpzoo.org.membership-giving.
Despite being closed,. the zoo is still interacting with the public with is virtual Zoo School Series held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. The virtual program offers kids at home a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo's animals as well as fun activities they can do at home.
“We're still trying to stay connected with kids and families,” Nahabedian said.
