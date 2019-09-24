WOONSOCKET — A closing-time clash of allegedly unruly patrons of Jaragua Lounge and the police early Sunday led to the arrest of three people, including one for threatening a policeman.
Police arrested Jaul Torres, 22, of 27 Foundry St., on charges of making a threat to a public official, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at around 1 a.m. Also arrested were Eric Saphonith Chhim, 24, of 256 Front St., and Babacar Ba, 23, of 104 Sayles St. Chhim and Ba were both charged with refusing to move.
The episode began when Patrolman Joseph Wasilewski saw a man who appeared to be intoxicated leave the 33 Arnold St. bar and get behind the wheel of a car parked outside. The officer activated the emergency lights of his cruiser to interrupt the would-be driver, at which point a crowd began to assemble around Wasilewski. Several other officers responded to assist.
Police say some in the crowd were yelling obscenities at the officers or displaying other intimidating behaviors. One officer, for example, described how Ba tried to stare him down. Ba was instructed to leave – twice. He appeared to comply both times, but when he allegedly returned a third, he was taken into custody.
Patrolman Patrick McGourty said Chhim repeatedly swore at him and was taken into custody after refusing to leave the area.
McGourty said Torres apparently recognized him and began berating him, repeatedly calling him by his first name. He and Wasilewski put Torres in handcuffs after a brief struggle and escorted him to a police cruiser, at which point he allegedly threatened McGourty.
Torres told him, “...just wait til I find out where you live, your family will be sorry,” the officer reported.
The man who seemed too drunk to drive wasn’t charged with any offense. Police said someone else agreed to give him a ride home.
Police reports say several officers were assigned to monitor Jaragua Lounge after last call because of previous problems involving patrons around closing time – possibly under prior ownership: the bar changed hands a few months ago and was rechristened Jaragua Lounge.
“This nightclub has been a known problem area at closing time, thus requiring heavy police presence,” McGourty’s report explains.
“In the past, officers have responded to this establishment for disturbances involving large disorderly crowds, fights and shootings.”
