CRANSTON – CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced two new executive-level hires this month who say they are ready to build on the legacy of innovation as cities and states work to counter the increasingly severe substance abuse crisis.
Dustin Alvanas is returning to CODAC as chief operating officer after leaving in 2020 following nine years of service. In his previous time at CODAC, Alvanas helped develop three key programs, including certification as a “Center of Excellence.”
CODAC was the state’s first Center of Excellence after Rhode Island adopted the model; the designation is given to health care providers that can provide access to treatment within the first 24 hours after a patient makes contact. Alvanas said the COE program is about “rapid access to care.”
“There were waiting lists in the state that were three months, six months long,” he said. “Our population is notorious for using the ER as a primary care physician.”
He also helped develop one of CODAC’s seven opioid treatment programs as well as the Medication Assisted Treatment for Corrections program, which offers federally approved medication for treating opioid use disorder to people transitioning from the Adult Correctional Institutions back into the community.
“Fentanyl has really changed the landscape of opioid use disorder,” he said. “CODAC really has been great about concentrating on the services patients need.”
David Nefussy came to CODAC as chief business officer from Spectrum Health Systems in Massachusetts, where he served as Vice President of payor relations. He said he is eager to start renegotiating agreements with managed care organizations, third-party payor and private insurance companies in order to bolster financial support for the wraparound services central to CODAC’s mission.
In 2020, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revised its reimbursement methodology to include methadone, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, along with other services such as substance use counseling and individual therapy. Nefussy said Massachusetts mirrored its reimbursement methodology to mirror the federal government’s changes in 2023.
“Massachusetts really realized that opioid issues as a whole has really picked up over the last decade,” he said. “During COVID, the whole substance use issue became exacerbated.”
Nefussy said he plans to leverage CODAC CEO Linda Hurley’s existing connections with the Rhode Island Statehouse and administration to lobby for similar changes to Rhode Island’s reimbursement rates. Increasing the dollar amount reimbursed for services helps providers attract and retain staff and provide more comprehensive services to patients, which can ultimately lower overall health care costs for the state, he said.
“If you treat a behavioral health issue, a lot of times you’ll be treating the medical issue as well,” he said. “It’s a better way to tackle this huge issue. You can only do so much with the financial resources given to you.”
Both Nefussy and Alvanas started last month, joining CODAC at a time of expansion and new initiatives. They cited the proposed safe injection site, or harm reduction center, in Providence as a key example.
Gov. McKee signed legislation in 2021 that allowed a harm reduction center pilot program in the state, which the General Assembly extended through 2026 with new legislation passed in March. Harm reduction sites allow people to consume their own “pre-obtained” substances “in a supportive environment without legal repercussions,” according to the Department of Health, and attempt to connect them to services while they are there.
“This approach accepts that substance use exists in the world and focuses on minimizing the harmful effects through safer drug use practices and tools,” according to a Department of Health factsheet. “Respect, dignity and compassion are central to the harm reduction approach.”
New York opened the country’s first safe injection site in the U.S. in 2021. OnPoint NYC, the organization that operates the state’s two “overdose prevention centers,” has served over 3,200 people since it and intervened in nearly 900 overdoses, according to the organization’s website.
Nefussy said harm reduction centers are key to coaxing reluctant or nervous people into treatment.
“For a lot of people, there’s a lot of stigma,” he said. “I loved that CODAC is creative enough to do something like that.”
Alvanas also said CODAC is planning to expand its mobile unit program by obtaining more units and stationing them in rural areas. Right now, CODAC has one mobile unit that dispenses medication for treating opioid use disorder every morning in Woonsocket.
“I cannot put into words how pleased we are to bring Dustin back to CODAC, and to welcome David to the team,” Hurley said in a statement. “Both bring decades of industry experience and a commitment to providing quality and accessible care to individuals in need of substance use and behavioral health support. We have many exciting projects and initiatives happening at CODAC and I know Dustin and David will be invaluable resources as we continue to enhance our services into the future.”
Hurley was unable to comment for this article.
