Matthews worked for city for more than 45 years, died last week at 77
WOONSOCKET – Marks of Joel Matthews’s legacy in Woonsocket still stand in nearly every pocket of the city.
As a city employee for over 45 years, most of them as director of planning and development, Matthews took advantage of the rare opportunity to physically shape Woonsocket. He died peacefully last week at the age of 77.
“Joel was a hard worker and cared very much for the community,” said Council member John Ward, who worked with Matthews as a member of the Building Committee. “He deserves our praise and affection for the work he did for the city for as many years as he did it.”
Perhaps one of the most prominent examples of Matthews’s legacy is the twin middle school campus located on Susan D. Menard Memorial Drive, a road recently renamed for one of the eight mayors Matthews worked with in his long tenure.
“Thanks to him, that project was done right,” former council member Roger Jalette said. “When things got slow, Mayor Menard would say we need to find work for him. He loved what he did, he loved what he was doing. He was one of the few people that I really respected in City Hall.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said she remembers working with Matthews from the House of Representatives during the middle school project, consulting him for information she could use to help win support from her General Assembly colleagues.
“He was really the driving force behind the middle schools,” she said. “It was because of Joel Matthews on the administrative side that those schools got built.”
Those who remember working with Matthews said it was a testament to his passion and hard work that he lasted through so many administrations, staying above the political fray. Albert Beauparlant, a real estate developer who has been doing projects in Woonsocket for decades, said Matthews was never one to say “no.”
“He’d say, ‘Let me look into it,’” Beauparlant said. “He’d call you back and say, ‘With a compromise, yes.’ He always found a way to do the deal, always.”
Beauparlant remembers working with Matthews on ideas for Main Street and downtown, especially during Menard’s administration.
“If I had a crazy idea, he’d back it,” Beauparlant said. “His mind was always open.”
A native New Jerseyan, Matthews trained as an architect at the Rhode Island School of Design in the mid-1960s before joining the City Hall staff in 1972 In addition to the $80 million middle school build, Matthews was well-known for his work renovating World War II Veterans Memorial Park with Baldelli-Hunt’s administration, constructing the Woonsocket Police Station and expanding Highland Corporate Park.
Ward said the corporate park was likely a special “source of pride and joy” for Matthews since he began working on it early in his career with the city.
Matthews’s record time with the city was nearly cut short after his first retirement as planning director in 1989, but he returned to his post in 2013 as an interim director under state pension rules that allowed retirees to work part time under certain conditions without sacrificing their pensions, Baldelli-Hunt said. He attempted to retire a few more times before finally resigning for good in 2019.
“He came to work to make a difference, not for a paycheck,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “I feel blessed. I feel that it’s a compliment that he’d actually want to work in my administration. He did not need to come back to work.”
Jalette and Ward both remember Matthews as especially sharp and a reliable advisor to the City Council and Building Committee.
“He rarely ever missed a council meeting and his opinions and information were very valuable,” Jalette said.
Outside the office, Matthews was known as an athlete and avid runner, completing the Boston Marathon multiple times. Beauparlant said he would catch Matthews swimming laps at the YMCA during his lunch break. He was also known to greatly enjoy New England sports and traveling with his family.
Matthews is survived by his three children, Lisa Janicki, Christian Matthews and Charissa Lapierre, as well as three grandchildren.
