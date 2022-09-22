The identification of former Mayor Susan D. Menard as one of the two deceased people found in her 2 Marian Lane home on Monday will not diminish her groundbreaking service as the city’s first female mayor, the longest serving mayor in city history, and active role on the city council and school committee, according to those who tracked her political career as supporters and sometimes opponents.
Menard, 75, was named as one of the two people believed to have died in the home, while identification of the second body by the R.I. Medical Examiner’s Office, suspected to be that of her longtime companion, remained pending on Wednesday.
The couple was discovered on separate levels of the home after a neighbor requested a police well-being check for its two elderly residents after suspecting someone may have died in the home.
Menard, a graduate of St. Mary’s, Bay View, in East Providence and who also attended Bryant College, started out in local public service by winning a seat on the school committee in 1981. She would go on to serve four years on the committee before seeking the seat on the city council she won in 1985.
Over the next 10 years, Menard would lead the council as president two times before setting her next goal as a run for mayor in 1995, defeating her opponent and council alum, Vincent P. Ward, in a hard-fought campaign that would break the glass holding women back from the city’s executive office.
As former Mayor Charles C. Baldelli remembered her this week, Menard could be a hard-nosed politician when she had to be, but also a kind-hearted and generous one.
Baldelli faced Menard’s vocal opposition when she was on the council during his time as mayor from 1985 to 1989 but found her to be helpful to his work for local seniors when she became mayor.
“We overcame our differences, and we had some differences, and she turned out to be one of my best friends and a really strong supporter of elderly activities,” Baldelli said.
Baldelli had started eight different leagues for seniors in the city, from quoits to softball, and Menard backed them all, the former mayor recalled.
“She said get the seniors out of the house, have them outside doing something and she would support it. She was really generous in that respect, and we became friends,” Baldelli said.
“Sometimes in politics, you have an enemy who then turns out to be your best friend and she was that” Baldelli said.
Menard was industrious and “very, very intelligent” in her leadership roles, Baldelli noted.
In addition to her local roles, she had worked in former State Treasurer Anthony Solomon’s office in finance, a role that would help her when she took on city budgets, according to Baldelli.
Menard also knew how to get her views across when others might not be so agreeable to them.
“She had a temper, no doubt about it, but as far as I’m concerned, her generosity for seniors is almost unrivaled,” Baldelli said.
Menard’s father, in fact, the late Ed Nunes, had played in Baldelli’s quoit league, his bocce league, and pitch league, Baldelli added.
Menard was also a strong supporter of local veterans and Baldelli noted her own son, Kevin Menard, had been a combat pilot for the U.S. Air Force while she was in office.
Menard chose not to seek re-election after the unexpected death of her daughter, Carrie Pilavin, in 2009. She largely dropped out of public life after that, choosing instead to focus on Kevin and Carrie’s children as her new role in life.
The former mayor might be seen shopping in the area from time to time but made few public appearances, according to Baldelli.
“I say I miss her because her later years were sort of reclusive,” Baldelli said.
Nonetheless, Baldelli said Menard will go down in history “as the longest serving for the city of Woonsocket.
“She was a good friend, and her heart was in the right place,” Baldelli added.
Baldelli laughed while recalling Menard’s demeanor toward him after he had joined former Mayor Kevin Coleman in supporting Vincent Ward’s bid for the mayor’s office and she saw him at an event where she was the main speaker following her election as mayor.
Recognizing the two as her “good friends” from the podium, Menard added a notable gesture to her remarks to highlight the recognition, Baldelli recalled.
“There was nothing hidden. You didn’t walk away saying, I wonder what she meant by that,” Baldelli said while chuckling over their past interactions.
“You knew what she meant by it. She was different but she was great,” the former mayor added.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said on Tuesday that flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Menard, and that inside Harris Hall, a black remembrance cloth will be draped over her portrait.
“It certainly was quite shocking for us to hear of her passing,” Baldelli-Hunt told the Call. She extended her condolences to Menard’s family and friends, and praised Menard’s nearly three decades of public service. She also noted Menard’s “pioneering achievement” as Woonsocket’s first female City Council President and later first female mayor.
“She was a strong mayor,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “She took strong positions on issues, and she did not have any issue with going toe-to-toe with anyone on what she believed in.”
She added that the city is still monitoring the situation and awaiting a report on the identity of the second individual found in Menard’s home Monday evening.
Former Mayor Leo Fontaine, who succeeded Menard in the role, also made a statement on Wednesday.
“As our whole community takes in the tragic news of Mayor Menard’s passing, I am deeply saddened and offer my heartfelt condolences to her son, Kevin, her grandchildren, and extended family. Mayor Menard gave so much of herself to our City throughout her time in public service, and anyone who worked with her knows what a tenacious fighter she was for this community that she called home,” said Fontaine, who served for many years as a City Councilman during Menard’s mayoral tenure.
“But more than just a mayor, it was always clear that Susan was a mother and grandmother, who loved her children and grandchildren dearly. In these coming days, I will continue to offer my sincere prayers to our merciful and loving God for Mayor Menard and all of those touched by her loss,” he said.
Another former city leader, John R. Dionne, a president of the City Council while Menard served on the panel, recalled meeting Menard for the time when she sought election to the school committee in 1981.
Dionne was handling the campaign ads for the Democratic party endorsed candidates with Greg Bouley and got a photograph from Menard that had an artistic look to it.
“I said what the hell is this, some prom queen or something, she’s not running for high school prom queen, she’s running for school committee,” Dionne said.
“Oh, boy, I paid for that, but she finally gave me the photo,” a more traditional view, Dionne recalled.
The two would go on to become friends when Menard arrived on the council and Dionne would even make a move to resign as council presidency a few months before leaving the panel so Menard could have that role for the first time, Dionne noted.
“That made her the first female council president in city history,” Dionne said.
The pair remained friends over the years with Dionne and his wife Jeannine taking trips with Menard and her late husband, William Healey, Dionne noted.
“I think she is probably the best mayor we ever had,” Dionne said.
“She was tough as nails but very generous,” Dionne added.
In his last term on the council, Dionne had proposed a homestead tax exemption for city homeowners that had gained him a lot of flak, but Menard would go on to champion the proposal when she became mayor, Dionne explained.
“She proposed it, and she is the one who enacted the homestead exemption that is still in effect today,” Dionne said.
“That’s the type of person she was, and she wasn’t bashful to share it and say that it wasn’t her idea, those types of things,” Dionne said.
Menard would also work to keep taxes down during her tenure as mayor, repeatedly foregoing tax increases year after year, and yet also setting out on a school improvement program that culminated with the construction of the two middle school buildings off Hamlet Avenue.
The effort to address blighted local properties began during her administration and Menard also supported projects such as the development of the Museum of Work & Culture and renovation of the Stadium Theatre that had started with prior administrations.
The death of her daughter, Carrie, at age 31 in 2009, had significant impact on Menard and may well have been the reason why she did not participate in public life after leaving office.
When her mayoral portrait was scheduled for an unveiling, Menard did not attend, and she also did not attend the unveiling of her dedication plaque on the city’s middle school complex.
“She just didn’t want to have anything to do with politics,” Dionne said.
“She was burnt out, she took a step back and never moved forward again,” Dionne said.
Former City Councilwoman Suzanne J. Vadenais said she was “devastated” by the news of Menard’s death.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Vadenais, who had served with Menard during her own time in local public office, said.
Vadenais put in four years on the school committee beginning in 1995, and 16 years on the city council, part of that during Menard’s administration.
“She was an excellent mayor. She was tough, if she didn’t like something, you knew about it, but she got the work done,” Vadenais said.
Vadenais said Menard could also be supportive and recalled how she had met her outside St. Agatha’s Church in their neighborhood when she was planning to run for the school committee.
“Said to her, ‘Susan, can you tell me how to run a campaign,” Vadenais recalled.
Expecting only a short conversation, Menard instead invited Vadenais to her home and gave her detailed advice on what to do to get elected.
“And that was the beginning of a friendship. She took me under her wing, and she helped me run my campaign and then we ran together,” Vadenais said.
“She would just be there, and she would help you, and guide you and tell you how to do things,” Vadenais said.
Menard was “way before her time,” Vadenais said of her role in local politics.
“She showed people could really do a good job and get the job done, and make the city turnaround,” Vadenais said.
“Susan ran a good ship. She knew what she was doing, she brought businesses into the city and things were different then. She was a good mayor and she will be remembered for what she did for the City of Woonsocket,” Vadenais said.
Besides her son and her late daughter, she leaves several grandchildren including Matthew, Colin, Jacob and Nathan.
Menard was interviewed by The Call in 2017 prior to the ceremony dedicating the middle school complex in her honor.
“I can honestly say, even now, after some of the ups and downs, I loved every minute of it,” she said.
With reporting from Stella Lorence and Russ Olivo.
