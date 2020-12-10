WOONSOCKET — The company that’s building the new $56.6 million Jillson Avenue water treatment plant is hoping court-ordered deadlines have some wiggle room for COVID-19.
The project, already years in the making, was supposed to be operational by Dec. 31 under a longstanding consent agreement between the city and the state Department of Environmental Management that was hammered out in Superior Court.
Citing coronavirus illnesses among workers at the job site and related breakdowns in supply chains, Woonsocket Water Services, LLC is asking DEM for two more months to finish the job.
“The project has continued to experience COVID-19 related delays associated with equipment and material and delivery and reduced labor force,” City Engineer John Pratt said in the latest monthly progress report. “While it had been anticipated that the treatment plant would be fully operational on Dec. 31, 2020, the contractor has requested an extension due to COVID...which is under review with the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.”
In a phone interview, Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said the brick and mortar part of the job is substantially complete – and on budget – but COVID-19 has set back the timetable for the testing of equipment that’s required before the plant may become operational.
D’Agostino said he thinks it could be spring before the plant goes online.
Pratt’s report says that, back in September, so many workers tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jillson Avenue job site that it was shut down for a time.
The report says there were “multiple positive COVID test results among workers” that caused them and their contacts to go into quarantine. Everyone on the job site was retested, which resulted in even more positive tests and led to the closure of the site.
Work has since resumed on landscaping, toilets, field instruments, lab cabinets and other aspects of the project, but the contractor is continuing to monitor the setbacks that have already resulted from COVID-19.
There were “no new positives” for COVID-19 as of Nov. 25, Pratt’s report says, but “COVID impacts are being tracked and schedule updates are being provided to reflect these impacts.”
Considering how long the project has been on the drawing board, an additional two months might not seem like so long to wait for delivery, some might argue.
The original consent decree in which state regulators ordered the city to replace the Hamman Water Treatment Plant was issued in 2008 and driven primarily by worries over the health of the marine habitat in the Blackstone River. DEM remains concerned that the antiquated plant employs a purification technology that requires a byproduct of filtration known as “backwash” to be discharged into the river.
The sludgy, coffee-colored material looks like mud and reduces the amount of oxygen available in the water for fish and other creatures that depend on the Blackstone River.
The construction deadlines in the consent decree were modified several times over the years as the city wrestled with the reality of building the plant, which now stands as the costliest public works project in generations.
Woonsocket Water Services, LLC is the name of the company that was formed to complete the project and includes the global engineering firms AECOM, C.H. Nickerson and Suez. They were among several suitors for the project that tendered offers to build the project after the city issued formal requests for proposals in August 2015.
The responses to the RFPs were so unwieldy and complicated that the city hired two consulting firms for help identifying the best deal. They included the accounting firm Bacon and Edge and the environmental law firm Burns and Levenson.
After a lengthy review, the city eventually signed a contract with Woonsocket Water Services, LLC in July 2017 – nearly two years after issuing the RFP.
The plant is designed to treat up to 7 million gallons of water per day – up to 10 million with slight modifications. But the contract with the private company called for WWS to not just design and build the plant, but also to operate it for a period of 20 years. It’s still unclear how that will affect current members of the Woonsocket Water Department, though WWS has previously indicated that it intends to hire WWD personnel to run the new plant.
According to Pratt’s latest progress report, the original contract was for roughly $56.8 million, but it has since been modified down to $56.6 to account for various change orders. WWS also received a credit for over $355,000 to account for some repaving work that, originally covered in the contract, the city agreed to do, including portions of Jillson Avenue.
So far, Pratt reported, the city has spent $46.7 million of the budget for the project.
In addition, Pratt said, the final “acceptance testing” of equipment that will be needed to get the plant operational is included in the three-month “look ahead” forecast for work on the project.
