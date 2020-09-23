WOONSOCKET – When the pandemic burst onto the scene last winter, the scourge of opioid addiction – the other public health crisis – might have gotten knocked off the front page, but it didn't go away. It got worse.
Drug dealers kept doing what they do – and the Woonsocket Police Department kept doing what it does. And yesterday, the WPD unveiled the fruits of nearly five months' worth of undercover labor – a total of 20 arrests and the seizure of more than two pounds of fentanyl, two handguns, four motor vehicles and more than $130,000 in cash, including some $70,000 in one fell swoop during an investigation that led to a house in Providence.
The operation continued until Monday night, culminating in the arrest of Cesar Andino, 29, who was allegedly dealing fentanyl from his car in the parking lot of Walgreen's on Clinton Street. Fentanyl is a dangerously powerful opioid that's increasingly linked to overdose fatalities, and police seized 42 grams of it from Andino – over $4,000 worth - along with scales, cutting agents and other drug paraphernalia, when he was taken into custody.
“They were poisoning people in the community,” Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III said of the accused dealers. “They were intentionally killing people.”
Oates' comments came during a press briefing at headquarters Tuesday during which the police unveiled the details of the operation. He was accompanied by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Attorney General Peter Neronha, Detective Cmdr. Adam Remick, Operations Cmdr. Edward Cunanan, Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette and Dep. Chief Michael Lemoine, as well as members of the treatment community with whom law enforcement is building stronger ties to tamp down the demand side of the supply-and-demand equation for drugs on the street.
Community Care Alliance, for example, has a clinician named Lisa Roberts who rides with the police every week to try to get drug addicts into treatment programs. The police department is also working with the Rhode Island State Police on Project Hope, which has a similar objective.
“The collaboration we're doing here is redefining public safety in many ways and I think you're going to see more of it across the country” said Ben Lessing, the executive director of Community Care Alliance. “Lives are being saved but we're also saving in terms of public resources as well.”
“We've had some pretty good success stories,” added Cunanan.
Oates said the WPD's Vice Unit began the crackdown in May, after police noticed a sharp uptick in overdoses as the pandemic took hold.
“As the spring began and everyone knew that COVID was in full bloom and it was lockdown, but we were seeing a spike in overdoses here in Woonsocket, especial related to fentanyl, and we decided on our own to put together an initiative that resulted in the arrests...” said Oates.
The latest data from the Rhode Island Department of Health reflects the observations of police officers like Oates, showing that 2020 is a setback year for the tangible progress the state was making in curbing the epidemic of fatal overdoses. After peaking out at 336 in 2016, overdose fatalities declined a bit in each of the following three years, but in 2020 the pattern flipped.
Data for the year to date is still incomplete, but during the first five months overdose fatalities are up about 25 percent over the same period in 2019, according to RIDOH. The figures aren't broken down by city and town, but Michelle Taylor, CCA vice president of social health services, says there are other cities, including Central Falls, that are having a rougher time than Woonsocket.
“The reality is before COVID-19 this was the largest public health crisis we were facing as a country and as a state,” said Neronha. “The opioid crisis that we're in hasn't gone away during COVID-19. If anything it's gotten worse.”
While the efforts of the prevention community are a vital component to a plan of attack, Neronha said intervention and interdiction are just as critical, and pointed to the WPD's latest crackdown as laudable examples of them.
“The work that was done here by the Woonsocket police department and their vice unit, their narcotics unit, is really outstanding,” said Neronha. “It's outstanding because these cases aren't made in a night or a weekend or even a week, they're made over period of months. By doing this work over a period of months it had the kind of impact it had in the city of Woonsocket today.
Why the uptick dovetailed with the pandemic is a question subject to much speculation, but many believe that the social isolation and economic hardship associated with COVID-19 are factors that increasingly pushed people toward substance abuse – or made drug habits worse for people who were already at risk.
For the police, the pandemic only compounded the occupational hazards associated with intercepting fentanyl, a drug so powerful that just touching it has been known to make people sick.
“Officer are absolutely putting themselves in harm's way dealing with the product and dealing with the COVID,” said Remick.
“
As for the dealers, he added, “I'm not even sure they're aware that COVID exists...they're just going about their business in the usual fashion.”
Echoing Neronha, Baldelli-Hunt had high praise for the efforts of the vice unit, but she also stressed that the opioid epidemic isn't a problem that's unique to this city, or even the state. Like domestic violence, she said, addiction is an equal-opportunity offender.
“There are no socio-economic boundaries, no gender boundaries, no racial boundaries,” said the mayor.
Along with the announcement of the arrests, the police displayed a mini show-and-tell of evidence they seized during the course of the probe. It included a mound of cash – more than $60,000, multiple packages of fentanyl and two 9mm semi-automoatic pistols, all spread out on a table in the roll call room.
But the most unexpected item was an entire passenger seat from a motor vehicle, modified to include a remote-controlled hiding place for stashing contraband. All it took to open the secret compartment – invisible to untrained eye – was to pass a magnet over it. It's where the police found one of the two firearms they seized as well as a cache of drugs, according to Remick.
Off all those arrested, police say most were street-level drug dealers with little connection to each other. Only two were associates. Most face charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, though the list includes firearms charges, conspiracy and possession of other illicit drugs.
Many of the investigations began with tips from civilian observers and leads provided by confidential informants. The police followed up by discreetly buying drugs from the dealers or putting them under surveillance.
Although most offenders arrested are city residents, three from Providence, one from Southborough, Mass., routinely brought fentanyl to Woonsocket. The Providence Police Department assisted with search warrants, seizures and arrests that occurred in its jurisdiction, Deputy Police Chief Lemoine said, thanking them for their help.
While most of the contraband police seized was fentanyl – about a kilo, or 2.2 pounds of it in all – the police also collected Suboxone, a prescription drug normally used as a therapeutic for opioid withdrawal; methamphetamine; cocaine; and Oxycodone pills.
The list of offenders includes Nethnoy Dethouvanh, 38; Donald Wheeler, 61; Rafael Rodriguez, 28; Anibal Berrios, 31; Alexis Sierra, 18; Luis Medina, 49; Javier Celado, 31; William Balcom, 57; Sean Breton, 28; Tori Rochon, 25; Morino Gonzalez, 35; Thomas Iaciofano, 40; Scott Jones, 29; and Jonathan Sanchez, 35; and Cesar Andino, 29 – all Woonsocket residents. Also, Marissa Mootoo, 30, of Southborough and two Providence residents, Jefferson Cruz, 28, and Luis Sanchez, 61.
Not included on the list is a 16-year-old juvenile male, also from Woonsocket, who can't be identified because he is a minor.
