The Rev. Michael A. Kelley, pastor of Woonsocket's St. Agatha and Precious Blood Parishes, stands in the vestibule of St. Agatha's looking inside the dimly-lit church at rows of empty pews.
It's Friday, the day Kelley typically prepares his homily for Sunday Mass. But things are different now. There won't be any public Masses this Sunday or any Sunday in the near future.
Responding to growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus, Bishop Thomas Tobin suspended celebration of all public Masses and other liturgical services in the Diocese of Providence until further notice.
Bishops’ conferences and dioceses around the world have suspending public Masses. In the U.S. at least 147 archdioceses and dioceses, including Boston, have canceled all public Masses.
In a message on social media recently, Tobin said the decision to suspend Masses was "the most painful decision" he's had to make in his 27 years as a bishop. "I cannot imagine asking our people to go without Mass and Holy Communion, especially as Easter approaches. But, it has to be done," he said.
Fr. Kelley, who was assistant pastor of St. Brendan in Riverside and Immaculate Conception in Westerly, and then pastor at St. Vincent de Paul in Coventry, before coming to Woonsocket, said the decision to ban public Masses is unprecedented.
More than 1,500 parishioners are part of the Precious Blood and St. Agatha church community.
"I was ordained 20 years ago and this is the first time I've seen anything like this. In fact, I haven't seen anything like this in my lifetime," says Kelley, who was ordained in 2000. "This has never happened before."
"I'm disappointed, of course, but I understand the bishop's decision because all of us need to be concerned about the health and welfare of everyone in the country," he said. "I'm just hoping and praying that we see things getting better by Holy Week, but it's looking more and more unlikely."
Rev. Brian Sistare, pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Pawtucket, says the decision has been both painful for both him and his flock.
"This is a very difficult situation for all of us," Sistare said in a recent message to parishioners. "Please know of my prayers for all of you during this time, especially for your physical as well as spiritual health. Every priest is highly encouraged to offer Mass each day. I will be offering the Mass for each one of you on a daily basis, and especially honoring the intentions that were already scheduled. God Bless!"
According to new liturgical guidelines issued by dioceses, Sunday and weekday Masses will be celebrated privately by priests and Mass intentions will be honored, but will not include congregations publicly. And while celebration of funerals and weddings may continue, they must be celebrated without Mass and limited in size to no more than 25 people.
Like most churches throughout the state, St. Agatha's is now open during the day for personal prayer and reflection.
"We want our parishioners to know that even though we are unable to celebrate public Masses, the Church has not forgotten or abandoned you," he said. "Many churches will remain open for personal prayer and we welcome everyone who seeks consolation."
Kelley says confessions will still be heard using appropriate social distancing precautions. As for funeral Masses, funerals will still be held at churches, but they must be attended by immediate family members only and Mass cannot be celebrated.
Kelley says many priests throughout the state are lives streaming private daily Masses on church websites and social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
Rev. Albert Faretra, pastor of Saint Blaise Catholic Church in Bellingham, says he joins a group of parishioners each morning outside the church to pray the rosary.
"We're all lost because it's so unbelievable," he said. "We're trying to figure out what to do as we go. In the meantime, we just have to encourage one another to continue praying. We're really caught waiting to hear what the bishops and the Church have to say.
A major concern is the financial aspect of suspending public Masses. No Masses means no offerings in the collection plate.
"It's definitely going to hurt most parishes so we hope people can still drop off their offerings or mail them in," Kelley said.
Kelley says what pains him the most is the ever-increasing possibility that Catholics and the faithful of other Christian denominations will not be able to celebrate Easter Sunday in their church. Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter, begins April 5.
"It's hard to put into words, but this is the reality we are facing," Kelley says.
The Diocese is urging pastors to obtain the palm branches they’ve ordered and on Palm Sunday to bless them privately and make them available for parishioners to pick up individually to take home for personal use.
Kelley says Catholics are also urged to continue to participate in the spiritual life of the Church, particularly through prayer.
"Even though were are unable to celebrate public Masses, the Lord hears all of our prayers," he says.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.