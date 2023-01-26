WOONSOCKET – Half a dozen leaders of human service and substance abuse treatment organizations spoke at Monday night’s City Council meeting after news broke of a cease and desist order served to the mobile health unit operating on Clinton Street.
The mobile health unit is operated by CODAC Behavioral Health and dispenses methadone, an federally approved medication to treat opioid addiction, and other treatments and services six mornings a week out of the parking lot next to the Community Care Alliance location at 800 Clinton Street. It launched in July and has been providing service since then.
The cease and desist order, which was served by the city’s Interim Zoning Official Peter Carnevale on December 30, cites seven zoning violations and threatens a fine if the unit continues providing services at that location. Linda Hurley, President and CEO of CODAC, told the Call previously that the unit is still operating its usual hours and has not received any fines from the city.
Hurley was among the leaders who spoke on Monday, calling for partnership with the city to continue providing services via the mobile clinic as well as expanding services provided to the city’s vulnerable populations, including those experiencing homelessness and substance abuse disorders.
“We really have a significant problem and 50 people are helped every day here,” Hurley told the council. “I wanted to make myself available. This is the science I know, and if you need any help understanding it, if you need any help speaking with others about it, I’m very, very happy to speak with you at any time.”
Community Care Alliance, which Hurley said offered its parking lot to CODAC for the mobile unit because of the two organizations’ similar goals, was also well-represented at the meeting. CEO Ben Lessing and Vice President of Social Health Services Michelle Taylor also addressed the council. Both spoke about a Woonsocket man well-known to the Community Care Alliance staff who died on Sunday after struggling with homelessness and substance use disorder.
“This is tragic and devastating,” Taylor told the council. “I had to hold back a lot of tears today and spend a lot of time with staff as they mourned the loss of this individual. Yes, he struggled with substance abuse. He was a kind man, a good man and people really cared for him. Every night that we delay, we run the risk of another death.”
The council expressed support for the mobile unit and for a closer collaboration with the city’s human service organizations. Council President Christopher Beauchamp announced a workshop meeting Monday, not yet officially scheduled, with the city’s nonprofits as a starting point. Council Vice President Valerie Gonzalez also announced an “independent community partnership” – potentially a task force – with the goal of having an ongoing “open, productive dialogue” with city government and community social services to address the social issues facing Woonsocket.
“Both our city department and these organizations employ bright, dedicated, compassionate, hard-working employees,” Gonzalez said. “From what I can tell, all the raw elements are scattered throughout our community, but to gain some real forward momentum, we only need to do away with the silos and join forces and collaborate.”
But questions remain about the cease and desist order itself. City Solicitor Michael Lepizzera said he had “a conversation” with Carnevale about the order but “did not study the issue.” He declined to provide more detail, citing attorney-client privilege.
Council member John Ward pointed out discrepancies with the zoning ordinances cited in the order. Specifically, the order cites the mobile unit as operating as a “hospital for human care” in a location not zoned for a hospital, but cites the zoning ordinance number covering prisons or correctional institutions.
“I doubt that the trailer could be considered a hospital for human care,” Ward said. “I do think it might be [zoning ordinance number] 4.5.9, which is an out-patient rehabilitation purpose, because frankly, what they are doing in this trailer is exactly the same work that’s done at the methadone clinic at Diamond Hill Road, and I doubt we classify that as a hospital.”
Hurley has made clear in multiple previous interviews with the press that the mobile clinic does not offer a hospital level of care and makes referrals for anything beyond its capacity. The clinic offers access to medicated assisted treatment for opioid addiction, mobile outreach and counseling services, and general health checks that include blood pressure screenings, glucose readings and mental health screenings, according to the CODAC website.
“My problem is, the cease and desist order, I’m not sure the legal mechanics of it, because it’s identifying the wrong zone, it’s identifying the wrong purpose, it’s specifying something that doesn’t fit the purpose described in the ordinances and I just wonder how enforceable it is if it’s not even referencing the right sections of the code of ordinances,” Ward said.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt addressed the issue during the public comment section of the meeting, in her capacity as “a resident of this city and as an individual who has worked with people who have opioid addiction and who understands first-hand what it is like to work with someone who needs help.” Clarifying that she was not speaking to the “zoning issue,” she said she supports the services provided by the mobile unit but not at its current location on Clinton Street.
“It’s four lanes of traffic, it’s two heavily trafficked roads,” she said. “These are individuals who could be sitting right on the side of you, on the side of us, who need help, who need their dose of medication, who need that so they can work and live a productive life and go home to their family. Having to go into an open parking lot to receive their medication, to me, is humiliating them. They should not have to be exposed in that way.”
Other speakers at the meeting included John Tassoni, CEO of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island and a Smithfield Town Council member; Vanessa Volz, executive director of the Sojourner House; Michelle McKenzie, executive director of Preventing Overdose and Naloxone Intervention; and Haley McKee, an independent advocate for people in recovery from substance abuse.
