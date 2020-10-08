WOONSOCKET – Like a family of nomads, the Board of Canvassers has been moving around lately.
“They’ve met in the train station,” said Council Vice President Jon Brien. “They’ve been put on the sidewalk. They’ve been down at the library.”
With a unique emergency voting period set to begin on Oct. 14, however, the City Council is now calling on Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to let the Board of Canvassers get back to work where it used to before the pandemic: In City Hall.
City Hall has remained mostly closed to the general public since Gov. Gina Raimondo declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island in mid-March. Full-time workers are allowed in the building, but admittance for appointed and elected board members is still spotty. The City Council itself was meeting remotely on the Zoom platform until a few weeks ago, after Council President Dan Gendron pushed for the resumption of live meetings.
Now the council is advocating on behalf of the Board of Canvassers, a three-member board that oversees an assortment of voting activities at the municipal level. Usually the board has three members but there is a pending vacancy since Christopher Beauchamp, a former councilman, left the position recently. He presently serves as one of Baldelli-Hunt’s campaign managers.
The remaining members are Martha Tetreault and Suzanne Vadenais, who is also a former member of the council.
The board is appointive, but it works hand-in-hand with some salaried, full-time workers who have been at work regularly during the pandemic, including Board of Canvassers Manager Michael Narducci and an assistant, Louise Felice.
While the council voted unanimously in favor of the measure, it was Brien who laid out the panel’s case for granting the appointed members access to City Hall to carry out their official duties.
As for his remarks about the board having been once put on the sidewalk, he wasn’t speaking figuratively. During the most recent primary, the board actually met under a tent outside City Hall to carry out its duties.
Generally, Brien said the push to get the board back inside the building dovetails with recent directives issued by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and the state Board of Elections last month. Those orders came in response to widespread concerns that, due to the pandemic, many more electors than usual will seek to avoid in-person voting at crowded polling places by casting mail ballots and, where possible, by voting early.
Those predictions are already being borne out, not only in locales around the country, but in the city, where some 3,500 mail ballots have already been requested and hundreds more requests are expected before Tuesday’s deadline, according to Narducci, the manager of the board. The figures are already nearly 10 times the number of mail ballots cast in the 2016 election, he said.
On Sept. 11, as a resolution outlining the council’s instructions notes, Gorbea announced that an emergency voting period would begin for all of Rhode Island on Oct. 14 and last through election day.
On Sept. 23, the state Board of Elections followed up by voting unanimously to direct all local boards of canvassers to be “readily accessible” during the 20-day emergency voting period and that they maintain “regular, pre-Covid business hours” with no appointments necessary for voters.
“The Board of Canvassers needs to be let back into City Hall to do their work,” said Brien, who is running against Baldelli-Hunt in the general election.
The resolution expressly instructs the administration to allow board members to enter City Hall to do whatever work they deem necessary, and to “provide access, space and accommodations” they need to get it done.
The only comments voiced in reaction to the resolution were made by Councilor Alexander Kithes, who was so enthusiastically in favor of it that he asked to have his name added to the list of sponsors. In addition to Brien, the others were Councilors John Ward, Denise Sierra, James Cournoyer and Council President Gendron.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.