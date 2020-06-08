By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – After issuing a series of findings against members of the City Council for violating the Open Meetings Act over the last several years, the attorney general’s office has determined that the latest complaint was without merit.
Special Asst. Atty. Gen. Adam Roach determined that Councilman James Cournoyer did not violate the OMA on Jan. 27 by discussing legislation pertaining to CVS Health that wasn’t on the agenda.
After reviewing the record of the meeting, Roach concluded that Cournoyer made only a fleeting reference to CVS Health – which had nothing to do with legislation of any kind – in an attempt to impugn the credibility of Councilman Alexander Kithes. The discussion came up under another agenda item about a proposal to preserve the name of the John R. Dionne Track and Field after a much-publicized flap over radio host John R. Dionne’s comments about white nationalism.
Cournoyer brought up CVS only as an example of “past false assertions” by the fellow councilman during the discussion on the Dionne track resolution, Roach’s decision says.
“Our review of the meeting video shows that Councilman Cournoyer’s comments came in the context of debating the resolution and rebutting comments that Councilman Kithes had made about Mr. Dionne in connection with the resolution,” Roach concluded. “Based on this record, there is no evidence to suggest that any business pertaining to CVS or related legislation was before the City Council at this meeting or that the City Council or any member thereof discussed business pertaining to ‘CVS and legislation relating to it’ without proper notice.”
Five members of the City Council had sponsored the resolution to keep Dionne’s name on the track if the facility were to be relocated to Cass Park. They all voted in favor of it, but Kithes was one of two council members who opposed it.
The three-page decision was issued on June 5 in response to a complaint filed by Thomas Dubois, a friend of Kithes.
“Mr. Dubois should really find better, more productive and constructive ways of dealing with people he doesn’t agree with,” Cournoyer said, reacting to the decision. “Ascribing to the cancel-culture and attempting to weaponize the AG’s office and the OMA in an effort to stifle debate every time you run up against people who don’t agree with is un-American and counter to good government, let alone a waste of our limited resources.”
A linchpin of government transparency laws, the OMA prohibits public bodies from discussing anything during a public meeting that isn’t advance-noticed on a published agenda at least 48 hours beforehand. After a series of violations of the OMA were issued against the council over the last several years, the panel recently abandoned a longstanding section of its meetings known as council good and welfare, reserved for unscripted discussion, precisely to avoid future violations.
Even though prosecutors have concluded there was no violation of the OMA, Dubois is free to file a civil complaint in Superior Court, provided it’s done within 90 days of the closing of the investigation into the complaint by the office of the attorney general, Roach said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.