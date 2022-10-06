WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has been removed from office by the City Council Wednesday night after over 10 hours of hearings that spanned two days.
Council members found cause for removal on four of the nine charges alleged in a complaint filed by Council member Denise Sierra, who recused herself from voting on any of the charges. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred over the last two years, each of which was discussed during testimony and deliberated by the council.
The vote on the final resolution for removal of Baldelli-Hunt was 3-2 with Council members Roger Jalette, James Cournoyer and John Ward voting to remove, and Valerie Gonzales and David Soucy voting against removal.
Council President Dan Gendron recused himself from the final vote.
In his statement of recusal, he noted that he will not take a higher salary than that he currently makes as council president in order to dispel any notion of financial gain from the decision.
Baldelli-Hunt herself took the stand for the first time Wednesday night to testify on the charges.
Two charge garnered a unanimous vote from the council; one concerned offering health benefits to a part-time employee in violation of a city ordinance requiring full-time employment as an eligibility criteria for such benefits. The charge was defeated. The mayor testified that she, as well as the City Solicitor, were unaware the city was prohibited from offering health benefits to a part-time employee, and that had she known, she would not have provided the coverage.
A charge concerning an RFP for the city skate park was also defeated unanimously.
The remaining charges were split, with Gonzales and Soucy voting no-cause on all nine.
Of particular importance in testimony was the most recent charge relating to the Woonsocket Police union’s most recent contract, which was negotiated by the City Council and signed by Gendron in his capacity as Council President. Ward noted during deliberation that that charge alone would “significantly be enough cause for removal from office.”
Sierra’s complaint alleged that Baldelli-Hunt was intentionally denying the union members the pay increase that they negotiated in their recent agreement. Baldelli-Hunt testified that she had not implemented the agreement because she believed it to be an “illegal contract,” due to the fact that it was negotiated by the council rather than the administration.
Though Baldelli-Hunt has been officially removed from office, she faces no opposition in her reelection bid this November, and is expected to resume office in December. Ward, acting as council president, in taking the final vote on the resolution, acknowledged that reality and claimed the decision to remove her was not political.
“The only thing we can gain from doing this is possibly taking some people who may have voted for us and have them not voting for us, but in doing what we believe is right, we risk that and if you’re not willing to risk that, you don’t deserve to sit at this table,” Ward said.
