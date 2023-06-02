WOONSOCKET – City Council members will likely have to vote on budget ordinances without access to a full audit report of last year’s finances after five months of delays.
The city formally requested a three-month deadline extension for the audit of fiscal year 2022 back in December, roughly a week before the state-mandated deadline of December 31, according to documents obtained by The Call.
“The City has been presented with a number of challenges to complete Fiscal Year 2022 including staffing shortages and problematic software conversions,” city officials wrote. “The [new] Vision software was presented to the City as a software upgrade, but we soon realized that the product was not at all functional and is requiring considerable work on our end to produce billing and adequate reporting.”
The letter, which is signed by Mayor Lisa-Baldelli-Hunt, former Finance Director Christine Chamberland, Woonsocket Education Department Finance Director Brad Peryea and third-party auditor Mary Sahady, also stated that the city, school department and audit firm agreed on a schedule to meet the requested March 31 deadline.
“We do not anticipate the need for any further extensions if the amended deadline of March 31, 2023 is approved,” wrote auditors Andrew Lima and Sahady in a complimentary letter to the Auditor General.
Then-interim Auditor General David Bergantino deferred approval of the request until he could meet with city and school finance staff and the third-party auditors. Bergantino, now officially auditor general, ultimately granted the extension in late January following that meeting, according to documents and emails obtained by The Call.
After the city missed the March 31 deadline, Chamberland requested a meeting with OAG staff in early April to finalize a second audit extension request. After that meeting in mid-April, the city filed its second extension request for a May 31 deadline, with former Deputy Finance Director Cindy Johnston taking over for Chamberland as Finance Director.
“At this time, the audit remains in the fieldwork stage,” the letter states. “The City and Education Department will continue to provide the auditors with the information requested for fieldwork and will assist in the preparation of schedules and financial statements as needed.”
Bergantino granted the second extension request and also requested that the city administration and Education Department submit by June 30 a corrective action plan that includes “a detailed timeline of when key deliverables will be completed” and “should also fully consider if additional resources are needed to achieve the adopted schedule,” according to documents obtained by The Call.
In an email this week, Bergantino told The Call that he was notified on May 25 that the city is planning to issue its final audit report on June 5. He said the delay was necessary to complete the municipal transparency portal (MTP) filing, a state-mandated report that must be reconciled with a city’s audited financial statements.
Woonsocket Council member John Ward, who is also the finance director for the Town of Lincoln, said he hadn’t heard the city requested another few days to complete the audit, but wasn’t surprised because the MTP is “complex” and not compatible with the way most municipalities keep their financial data.
“It asks for more detail for things you normally would track separately,” he explained, giving dispatch costs normally bundled into police or public safety expenditures as one example. “It’s a complicated process to translate the data into the format the state wants.”
Though the audit will not be completed before the budget items come before the council on June 5, Ward said the administration provided council members with the unaudited expense and revenue detail through June of 2022, along with the monthly financial report for this past April. While theoretically the Finance Department could have provided a draft audit report to the council without the MTP, Ward said he would rather have the more detailed but unaudited reports that he did receive. He added that he is “satisfied” that what he received will allow him to do some analysis prior to Monday’s council meeting.
This is the third year in a row that Woonsocket has requested an extension for filing its annual audit report, according to documents obtained from the Office of the Auditor General. In 2020, the administration requested four extensions before filing the fiscal year 2019 report in mid-March. The following year, city officials submitted the audit in mid-April after three extension requests.
In an email response to questions, Begantino told The Call that late audits “by themselves” do not carry any state consequences, but could result in “state involvement” if combined with other concerns such as deficits or changes in bond ratings.
“The risk of untimely audits is that they are often caused by delays in accounting or other financial procedures, or the availability of information needed to complete the financial statements is delayed,” he wrote. “These difficulties can also impact the availability of interim financial reporting for management.”
Only about one third of cities and towns completed their audits within the six-month timeframe written into state law, according to Bergantino. Another third got theirs done by the end of January, while the remaining third had “additional challenges,” the most common of which was staff turnover or vacant positions, he said.
Per the Woonsocket charter, the council held a public meeting on the budget Wednesday evening, though only a handful of people spoke. Jeff Belknap, president of AFSCME Local 670, and John Burns, staff representative from RI Council 94, opposed the elimination of an assistant animal control officer position and the police chief secretary position, which they said are currently under union negotiation.
City resident Corey Johnson also spoke, cautioning the impact of inflation on the buying power of the city and encouraging city officials to monitor the risk it could pose to Woonsocket.
“As you guys know, to get something done in any community, it takes much longer than a single budgetary cycle,” he told the council. “It takes sometimes decades, and you need to plan and look at those risks several years out in thinking through how do we manage the positioning today going forward.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.