WOONSOCKET — Councilman James Cournoyer is tired of waiting for state transportation officials to address safety hazards posed by a view-obstructing wall on Diamond Hill Road that’s getting much of the blame for causing the death of a 26-year-old North Smithfield man earlier this year.
Cournoyer says the city already has all the legal authority it needs to raze the gateway-style wall at Walnut Hill Apartments – and it should use it.
Citing state law, Cournoyer says all it would take is for the city’s building official to declare the wall a hazardous condition. If the owner, Ferland Properties, fails to correct the situation in 30 days, the city could then “have (DPW) Director (Steve) D’Agostino take that fairly new John Deere 710 backhoe and take down that wall.”
“I would just encourage the administration and the building official to go down that path,” Cournoyer said during a Zoom meeting this week. “I think we’ve gone on long enough...I know everybody is trying to get to the right place, but at some point we just can’t keep sitting around waiting for people to do studies.”
The wall he’s talking about is actually two walls, one on either side of Walnut Hill Road, each of them about four feet high and about 30 feet long. Cournoyer and others say the structures create a blind spot that practically forces motorists exiting Walnut Hill Road to enter a lane of travel on busy Diamond Hill Road before they can get a visual on traffic.
And the blockade cuts both ways, they say – Diamond Hill Road travelers can’t see who’s coming out of Walnut Hill Road, either.
Police say there have been nearly 100 accidents at the intersection since 2015, more than a dozen with injuries, but it wasn’t until June 7 that the situation gained much notice outside of the Public Safety Division. That’s when Johnathan Blain of North Smithfield, riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Diamond Hill Road with 28-year-old Kim Tanguay of Lincoln in the passenger seat, were struck by an SUV operated by an elderly woman exiting Walnut Hill Road.
Blain was killed and Tanguay severely injured. After a lengthy stay in the hospital with numerous broken bones, she is on a long journey of recovery, her family members say.
The driver of the SUV was cited by the Woonsocket Police Department for failure to maintain control, but Blain’s mother says nothing the state Department of Transportation (DOT) does to improve traffic safety on Diamond Hill Road will eliminate the risk unless the removal of the wall is part of the solution.
“If the building official has the authority to declare it a safety hazard, he should,” said Jennifer Blain, choking back tears. “That wall serves no purpose. All it does is hinders the view of traffic.”
Blain, with whom her son had resided, is still having trouble coping with his loss. This week, which marks six months since his death, was particularly hard, Blain said, and she doesn’t expect things to get much easier with the holidays upon us.
“It’s heart-wrenching to go through this time of year,” said Blain’s sister, Alicia, of North Andover, Massachusetts.
Alicia Blain, who’s visited the accident scene several times, says there’s no doubt in her mind that the wall helped cause her brother’s death. She’s surprised – and frustrated, she says – that Ferland Properties hasn’t voluntarily removed it at this point.
Josh Lussier, a motorcycling buddy of Johnathan Blain, has launched a petition on the social activism website change.org calling for the elimination of the wall. So far it’s garnered more than 1,330 signatures.
At the urging of Blains and Lussier, along with that of Police Chief Thomas F. Oates, DOT seated a multi-disciplinary committee to evaluate the walled-up T-stop on Diamond Hill Road and consider various options to mitigate the risk to motorists. So far, there have been no official recommendations, but Jennifer Blain says that through her contacts at DOT, she believes the agency will ultimately propose some sort of “road diet.”
A road diet is engineering-speak for a lane reduction. Diamond Hill Road consists of two double lanes in each direction in the vicinity of Walnut Hill Road and the adjacent shopping plazas. It is, in Blain’s view, “like a mini-highway.”
Cutting it to just two lanes would choke traffic and slow it down a bit. But it wouldn’t eliminate the risk posed by the wall.
“Traffic will go slower and that will help, but cars will still have to pull past the stop line, past the crosswalk and into a” lane of travel, she says. “Cars will still be pulling into that, you’ll still have the opportunity for another accident, another casualty, as long as that view is obstructed.”
Cournoyer says the building official’s authority to unilaterally take action that could lead to the removal of the wall is set forth in Section 23-27.3 of the Rhode Island General Laws. That’s the section that enumerates all the specific powers of municipal building officials under the State Building Code.
If it’s within the city’s power to prevent other tragedies like that of the Blain family, the city should, he said.
“And again, if any of us were in the position of these people, we’d feel the same way,” he said.
Counoyer wasn’t alone in advocating a more aggressive response in pushing for the removal of the wall. Council President Daniel Gendron said he still gets calls about the situation from concerned constituents who want to see something done.
Gendron said that he inspected the site a few weeks after Blain’s death and it was clear to him that the wall poses a risk that should be addressed.
“I quickly identified what an improvement could be and I am disappointed it’s taken almost six months and still...no tangible changes,” he said. “It is on a lot of people’s minds and I would like to see something take place sooner rather than later."
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
