PROVIDENCE — Into the mix of state and federal programs emerging to help businesses survive the crushing financial toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, the judiciary has now added one of its own.
The “Covid-19 Business Recovery Plan” is designed to allow businesses to enter into receivership with the aim of preserving their assets instead of liquidating them, which is often the result of a traditional receivership petition.
The plan was created upon a special order of Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney several days ago.
“Unprecedented situations call for innovative solutions,” Gibney said. “Many businesses are being affected by current events through no fault of their own. The Rhode Island Superior Court will provide temporary relief to local businesses so they can get back on their feet.”
The plan is to apply a “non-liquidating receivership model” to keep businesses adversely impacted by Covid-19 and related government orders so that they can continue to operate while accessing new working capital, such as disaster relief or small business loans and, ultimately, survive for the long haul.
In order to be approved for the plan, businesses must demonstrate that they were paying their bills on time and weren’t in debt prior to Jan. 15 – which was weeks before Gov. Gina Raimondo began issuing a series of orders that have either prevented or limited the ability of various businesses to operate. Restaurants, bars and cafes, for example, are all shut except for take-out and delivery services, and all but “essential retail” is closed down altogether.
Among the few businesses that are operating normally are liquor stores, firearms stores, supermarkets and grocers, and pharmacies.
Affected businesses may also petition the court if they meet any of the following conditions:
• They can demonstrate that their operating revenues crashed at least 20 percent from a normal operating period prior to Jan. 15
• They were forced to close, either entirely or partially, due to an order of the governor
• They can show that operations and cash flow were substantially interrupted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic
Businesses must get help from a lawyer to petition the court for a spot on the Superior Court business calendar to enter the Covid-19 protection plan. Even though the court is closed for all but emergency proceeding, petitions can be filed electronically immediately, and remote hearings can be held through the court’s Webex system.
The court’s first job will be to appoint a “non-liquidating receiver” to oversee the petitioner’s case. After that, the petitioner will have 10 days to develop a temporary operating plan, which will be distributed to all of the petitioner’s creditors for review and rebuttal.
The receiver will call for a hearing about 15 days later, at which point the court will decide whether the petitioner qualifies for the protection plan.
Admission to the protection plan will function exactly like an injunction that shields the business from its creditors as long as the non-liquidating receiver is in charge of the petitioner’s business assets. Unlike a normal receivership, however, the petitioner – the owner of the business – will remain in charge of the company to run day-to-day operations – not the receiver.
Gibney has appointed Associate Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern to oversee the Covid-19 protection program.
“Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, the Superior Court Business Calendar has expedited litigation to preserve economic investment and jobs in our state,” said Stern. “Rhode Island businesses deserve the opportunity to stabilize their operations and generate revenues again.”
The court stresses, however, that the Covid-19 protection plan is not a free pass to get out of debts that accrued during the reign of the pandemic.
Even businesses that are admitted to the plan still run the risk of being shifted over to a traditional receivership, which means their assets could be sold off to pay their outstanding debts. That couldn’t happen without a hearing, however.
In order to remain under the protection of the plan, the court says, petitioners must abide by the terms of their court-approved operating plans. And as long as the business in question remains under the supervision of the non-liquidating receiver, the owner cannot make any expenditures or sell any assets, including the mortgage, without the approval of the court.
The court’s Covid-19 business protection program is just the latest segment of a safety net that’s begun emerging for the commercial sector of the economy since the governor’s first orders restricting their operations went into effect last month.
The governor requested, and obtained, a disaster declaration from from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which means that businesses can obtain loans of up to $2 million to tide them over. Those funds cover fixed operating costs, including rent and utilities, that they would ordinarily pay through daily revenue streams that have been compromised – in some cases entirely choked off – during the Covid-19 crisis.
Earlier this week, the governor announced a new $2 million program to dole out smaller “bridge loans” to businesses with 10 or fewer employees. The program is a joint venture of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association and the non-profit Local Initiatives Support Corporation, with half the startup cash supplied by Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and the other half from Bank Newport.
The governor said she hopes other banks will step up to make similar donations.
“If there is any other bank out there who is inclined to give us a hand, step up beside Bank Newport and pitch in another million bucks for this program because I have a feeling we’re going to run through that $2 million very quickly.”
