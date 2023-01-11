WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man in the parking lot of the Motor Inn on Saturday for allegedly dealing cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.
Christopher Blair, 49, of Cranston, was arrested on three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Officers Joseph Wasilewski and Nicholas Maglio were patrolling the front lot of the Motor Inn in an unmarked police car Saturday night when they noticed a burgundy BMW sedan idling in front of them, according to Wasilewski’s report. As they watched, a man came out of the Motor Inn and got in the car, which continued to idle in the parking lot. A few minutes later, a woman also went from the motel to the car and got inside.
When the car still did not pull away, Wasilewski pulled up alongside it and turned emergency lights on. Wasilewski and Maglio made contact with Blair, who “appeared extremely nervous,” according to Wasilewski’s report. When Blair went into his glove box to get the vehicle’s paperwork at the officers’ request, Maglio saw plastic baggies, a straw and a “chore boy” copper scouring pad, indicating the use of crack cocaine, according to Wasilewski’s report.
The officers asked Blair to step outside the vehicle, and he was patted down for weapons. Wasilewski found two folding knives and a small container of cocaine on Blair, according to his report. Wasilewski also searched the woman inside the car and found a knife, a crack pipe and crack cocaine, according to his report. Maglio searched the car and found two grams of crack cocaine, almost a gram of cocaine and almost two grams of heroin.
The woman was let go due to the small amount of crack she had with her, while Blair was taken to the station and detained while the substances were tested and identified.
Blair is being charged in District Court with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or sell a schedule I or II controlled substance, all felony charges. He is next expected in court for his arraignment next Tuesday, according to court records.
