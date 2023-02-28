Triangle romantic tiff leads to trio of arrests
WOONSOCKET – What began as a potential misunderstanding between a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-husband escalated over the course of a week and ended with all three arrested.
The first incident occurred last Tuesday when officers were dispatched to an apartment on Dulude Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Alexander Roquez, 38, of Carrington Avenue, had called to report that his ex-wife, Laura Roquez, 36, had been kidnapped by her current boyfriend, Steven Gomez Pena, 27. Police confirmed Alexander was staked out in her car outside their apartment, according to police reports.
Laura told police she had finalized her divorce from Alexander the previous day and that he was just checking in on her after she had gotten into an argument with Pena that had since been settled, according to police reports. Alexander agreed to leave the area and Laura confirmed she did not fear for her safety.
Later that same morning, Woonsocket officers were dispatched to the North Smithfield police station to respond to a road rage incident that had happened in Woonsocket. Pena, Laura and Alexander were all parked in the station’s parking lot.
Alexander told police he had spotted Pena and Laura driving on Cumberland Hill Road and decided to follow them. He turned around and the two cars side-swiped each other, he said, according to police reports. Laura, questioned separately, said she and Pena had been driving
on Cumberland Hill Road when Alexander made a sudden U-turn and started following them “at a high rate of speed,” according to police reports. Laura also said the two cars swiped each other and that she and Pena continued driving to the nearest police station out of fear.
After interviewing both parties, police concluded Alexander was the primary aggressor, and he was arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge.
The next day, Alexander called the police again to report a larceny and vandalism complaint. He told police that while driving home from court in Providence, he got a call from his girlfriend saying Laura and Pena were at their apartment destroying things, according to police reports.
He said when he was released on bail, he came home and found two flat screen TVs broken and several items missing, including five pairs of Jordan Retro sneakers, a PlayStation gaming console and his social security card and passport. All told, the missing and damaged items were valued at almost $5,000, according to police reports.
Pena and Laura were arrested on active warrants Monday morning by Officer Daniel Glod and Sgt. Michael Martinsen, who spotted them while inside the Coffee Connection on Bernon Street.
Court records have not yet been released for Pena and Laura, but police records indicate Pena was released on a District Court summons for later this week while Laura was held at the station. Alexander is next expected in court in mid-March on the domestic disorderly conduct charge, according to court records.
