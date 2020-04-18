The COVID-19 crisis has brought out a lot of improvising from business owners, especially those in the culinary industry. Plenty of them have been utilizing curbside pickups and delivery while others are doing things to help ones who need it the most. What about the pop-up food stands that are usually at social events?
Well, the folks at Cuffs Counter are currently staying afloat by operating take-out and delivery out of the Millrace Kitchen & Event Center on 40 South Main St. in Woonsocket. It’s taken a little adjusting for co-founders Connor Houle and John Partlow along with chef de cuisine Ryan Leclaire, but they want to grind the current situation out while showing the city what their food is all about.
Houle and I recently had a talk about Cuffs Counter’s history, adapting to what’s happening these days, an ever-changing menu and a chicken sandwich that folks already love.
Rob Duguay: How did Cuffs Counter start? What made you want to help out with this pop-up kitchen idea?
Connor Houle: In early 2016 I was making my own pickles and selling them at farmer’s markets. My friend John [Partlow] and I decided after messing around in the kitchen that cooking gourmet food was more of our drive. We started trying to find ways in Rhode Island to get in with the community and we saw some breweries popping up so we figured that it would be a great way to pair with them. We really love craft beer and we thought that serving food to accompany events, tastings and tours these breweries are having would be awesome. We had a few friends that were excited about the idea as well so we got the proper licensing, tracked down the breweries and partnered with them to be there on the weekends and sell our food.
RD: Have you always been a fan of cooking since you were a kid, or did you not get into it until later on in your adolescence?
CH: I would say more in my teenage years. I started experimenting a lot more at home and I went to college at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All my jobs have really been in restaurants.
RD: What’s the biggest adjustment Cuffs Counter has had to make as a business because of the COVID-19 crisis?
CH: It’s been a pretty big 180. Like I said earlier, we started out partnering with breweries and now with all of those being closed it’s been a bit drastic. We would rely on their customer base so now we have to hope that customers come directly to us and we’re in Woonsocket, which isn’t exactly a hub like Providence. We’ve totally transformed into doing take out and delivery when before we would be onsite cooking and people could come up and talk to us while smelling the food. It’s a very different feel for us and we’re still getting used to it.
RD: I can totally see that with everything that’s been going on. You also drum in the Blackstone, Mass. hard rock power trio Earthward, so outside of being a part of the culinary business have you had any time to get behind the kit and let off some steam?
CH: Not as much as I’d like. My drum kit is at my parents’ house so I’ve been going over there once a week to do laundry and I’ll play drums when I go over there. In my apartment I only have my practice pads so I’m doing enough to keep busy when I can. I’ve really had drumming withdrawals, which sucks.
RD: I can only imagine. Does Cuffs Counter have a rotating menu? What can people expect when they come to you guys about what food you have to offer?
CH: Cuffs is actually an acronym. It stands for “crafting united flavors from scratch” and the whole idea is to unite cultures from all over the world with influences that we wanted to see on our menu. Depending on the season or whatever is influencing us at the time, we’ll try to take a style from some part of the globe and make it our own a little bit. The menu definitely does rotate a lot and when we have a successful menu item we try to keep it for a couple months. We do have a lot of sandwiches and the one sandwich we’ve always had is the “Day 1”, that’s our fried chicken sandwich and it features the pickles I sold before we started the business. It’s our most popular item and it’s definitely a staple.
Stop by Cuffs Counter at the Millrace Kitchen & Event Center on 40 South Main St. in Woonsocket on Fridays and Saturdays between 3 and 7 p.m., or log on to https://cuffscounter.square.site during that time frame to order online.
