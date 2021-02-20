CUMBERLAND — Local seniors 75 and over were in line for COVID-19 vaccinations this week as the town held its own inoculation clinic with a state-supplied allotment of the vaccines.
Mayor Jeffrey Mutter credited a team effort by town employees and Cumberland Rescue personnel for putting together the local program getting 128 shots in arms at the Senior Center on Wednesday. A similar number of seniors are scheduled to be vaccinated there on Saturday.
“We’re actually running eight clinics,” Mutter said Thursday, while noting the successful rollout of the program Wednesday at the Senior Center. “We have already pre-registered them and we have a list of people 75 and older for the clinics.”
Cumberland Rescue Chief John Pliakas is running the local vaccination effort with the town’s certified paramedic staff and town volunteers, Mutter noted.
The list that has been prepared with the help of town hall staff will also be used to fill in any missed appointments or extra dosages cropping up during the vaccination process, the mayor noted. The shots will go only to those 75 or older during this phase of inoculations under the state’s guidelines, but the town will also be ready to expand to other groups if more vaccines become available and the guidelines change, according to Mutter.
“We purchased the freezer and I think we are the only community with an all-paramedic EMS in the state, so we can actually go to residents’ homes,” Mutter said of the town options for get shots into the arms of eligible residents. “We feel we are really prepared for this, so kudos to Chief Pliakas.”
The registration process was an initial challenge, but the contributions of town employees helped get everything organized before the program started, according to Mutter.
“It’s been an outstanding team effort and the residents making appointments showed a great deal of patience,” Mutter said.
Members of the town clerk’s office, the police department and other town departments all helped out, Mutter noted.
The mayor himself handled some of the calls. He said it was actually a nice moment when someone on the line would mention they knew his parents and recall some better times.
“It’s an anxious situation for people, but you also get to talk to residents and get to talk about other things, and it’s nice, actually,” Mutter said.
The start of the vaccination program at the Senior Center allowed the town to see how the system worked – how people came in for their appointments, checked in, and were helped through the inoculation and waiting periods, the mayor explained.
“I know it’s difficult to execute this under the circumstances,” Mutter said. “But I think we are in a good spot.”
The second day of shots at the Senior Center was originally scheduled for Friday, but Mutter said a decision was made to move it to Saturday because of the storm. All of the appointments made for Friday would be honored on Saturday under the same schedule, Mutter said.
Only those eligible and holding appointments or drawn from the waiting list will be inoculated at the site, according to Mutter.
Anyone who wishes to sign up for the remaining clinics in the town can go to the town’s website, www.cumberlandri.org, and sign up through the tab for COVID-19 vaccinations at the top of the page. The town’s signup system only makes reservations for seniors 75 and over under the state’s guidelines, but Mutter said younger residents can go to the state sign-up site also accessible from the website and make a reservation for a future state vaccination program.
Rhode Island is in the process of opening up vaccinations to those over 65 and people with qualifying medical conditions, and those reservations will be made through the state’s sign-up site, Mutter noted.
Chief Pliakas said the vaccinations underway at the Senior Center are in addition to the approximate 500 vaccinations the Cumberland Rescue conducted at the town’s six senior residences under an earlier distribution. All were for residents 75 or older, he noted.
The Senior Center program will give out first shots to those signed up under the first four sessions and then move on to second shots for the sessions held after March 1, according to Pliakas.
All of the inoculated residents will be entered into the Prepmod data system used to manage the program and will be assigned their appointments for their second vaccination shot before they leave, he noted.
Pliakas also believes the first day of shots at the Senior Center showed the town is ready to continue the program in the weeks ahead if more vaccine becomes available.
“We don’t have any control over the supply of vaccine,” Pliakas said of the current limitation on the program.
