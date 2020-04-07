CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeffrey Mutter says he has no plans to close the town's two biggest recreational areas – Diamond Hill Park and the Monastery – just as long as residents obey the state's guidelines for social distancing and public gatherings.
All athletic fields in Cumberland are closed to the public and both the basketball and tennis courts at Tucker Field are now closed until further notice.
“I am a big believer in going outside, the value of play and overall good health, but it just became impossible to uphold the guidelines and maintain that facility,” Mutter said of his decision to barricade Tucker Field.
Mutter said parks and open spaces like the 375-acre Diamond Hill Park, a multi-use facility that includes athletic fields, picnic spots and hiking trails, and the 500-acre Monastery property, which also includes trails, remain open and are being monitored by police to ensure compliance with the state's size limits on public gatherings.
“We are keeping the Monastery and Diamond Hill park open, but recognizing this is a fine line,” Mutter said. “I am asking for help from the residents so I don't have to make that call because it's a call I don't want to make.”
“These are areas that include Cumberland Land Trust trails and a lot of the open space opportunities we're fortunate enough to have in town,” he added.
Last week, Gov. Gina Raimondo banned gatherings of more than 5 people, and earlier this week, closed all state parks and beaches to prevent people from crowding them during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mutter says police will be patrolling the Monastery and Diamond Hill Park to ensure that people using those areas are following those state's guidelines.
“I asking all of us to be patient and maintain those social distancing guidelines” he said. “If you go to these places and see a lot of people, wait it out or leave and come back.”
The Cumberland Town Hall was closed to the public on Monday until further notice. Residents can still may reach town departments by telephone. A full list of department extensions can be found on the town's website.
The town is also encourage residents to utilize online resources whenever possible. A drop box located at the ADA ramp entrance on the side of Town Hall is also available to accept payments and to process requests for information. Residents can place their documents in an envelope labeled with the appropriate department and their contact information. The drop-box is monitored throughout the day Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Cumberland Water Department administrative offices located at 98 Nate Whipple Highway will be closed to the public until further notice. Residents can contact the office at (401) 658-0666 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m, and 3 p.m. for assistance.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.