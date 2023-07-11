CUMBERLAND – A local man was charged in Providence County Superior Court with domestic assault, domestic disorderly conduct and six counts of possession of a standard capacity magazine in connection with his arrest by Cumberland Police Department members on Feb. 16 according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office.
Pablo Cintron, 31, of Cumberland was charged by way of criminal information on May 16, according to Brian Hodge, a spokesman for Neronha’s office.
State prosecutors allege that on February 16, 2023, a female victim reported an incident of domestic violence involving Cintron.
The victim, Cintron’s wife, alleged a verbal argument between the two parties that eventually escalated into a physical altercation, according to Hodge.
Cintron is alleged to have shaken the victim and repeatedly pushed her down on her back, causing her to hit her head against a wall, according to Neronha’s office.
Prosecutors allege Cintron then retrieved a gun from his safe and pointed it at his head before placing it back in the safe. A short time later, the victim was able to leave the apartment and report to her place of work, according to prosecutors.
A colleague of the victim later called police when Cintron showed up at their place of work and he was subsequently arrested by responding officers, according to Neronha’s office.
Cintron was reported to have granted police permission to take possession of his firearms in light of the domestic nature of the incident. Police officers subsequently located a Glock 19 9mm pistol, a Sig Sauer SIG 516 5.56 caliber rifle, and six standard capacity magazines from Cintron’s safe.
Cintron is scheduled for a pre-arraignment conference on July 27, 2023, in Providence County Superior Court. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, Neronha’s office noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.