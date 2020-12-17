CUMBERLAND — Mayor Jeffrey Mutter knows it will take months for everyone in town who wants a COVID-19 vaccination to get one, but he says knowing the shots are on the way is reassuring despite the forecast for administering them.
Rhode Island began receiving its first allotment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations this week and is distributing them to health care workers at hospitals before moving on to first responders and elderly residents of nursing homes in the first wave of inoculations.
Cumberland first responders and Cumberland EMS members will begin to get their shots when the state’s inoculation operation for emergency personnel gets up and running in Smithfield early next week, but that process will also take some time to complete, according to officials.
For now, Mutter is just happy the inoculations against COVID-19 have begun and steps are finally being taken to end a pandemic that has overwhelmed Rhode Island and the rest of the country since last March.
“Well, thank God. That says my feelings, yes, thank God,” Mutter said of the welcome news.
“Back in April and May, I didn’t even know anybody who had tested positive,” Mutter said. “You knew of the cases and numbers, but I didn’t personally know anyone.”
That all changed as the pandemic continued, and Mutter said he has seen the crisis impact many people in town.
“In the last month, six weeks, that has impacted just about every department that we have in town hall,” Mutter noted. “There has been no direct link to any activity at town hall, but family members have tested positive, which has forced us, rightfully, to quarantine anyone who had close interaction there,” he said.
“It hit a whole mess of the department, that’s for sure, and we have had limited staffing because of quarantine and then you get people back,” Mutter said. “Obviously the vaccine is that link getting us back to our normal lives, which, of course, everyone right now would love to have happen.”
Although the vaccine isn’t likely to be given to everyone wanting it until next June under the state’s preliminary scheduling outlook, the fact that the process has started will help a bit, Mutter argued.
“It is always nice to see light at the end of the tunnel,” Mutter said.
Of course the people who need it the most will be first in line, he noted, but that won’t diminish the hope people will feel as the inoculation process begins.
“I think when you see that happening, it does give you hope that it’s not that far away,” he said.
The pacing of the inoculation plan addresses concerns that staffing for agencies such as Cumberland EMS could be affected by potential mild side effects from the Pfizer vaccine, according to Mutter.
Up to 40 percent of people who get the shot could get reactions similar to those associated with other vaccinations like the flu shot. As a result, it might be unclear whether they are coming down with an unrelated case of COVID-19 until the side effects subside, usually within 48 hours, according to Mutter.
People appearing to have symptoms of COVID-19 could be required to quarantine until that is proved otherwise, and the time out could affect first responder staffing, the mayor noted.
“If you vaccinated all of your police officers at the same time and 40 percent developed symptoms and you had to quarantine them, you would be running out of staff,” Mutter said. “It’s a reality that you have to balance with the vaccine when you are talking first responders, because you have to have them working and you need to take that into account.”
Cumberland has an advantage in distributing the vaccine to some populations, given its EMS service is staffed entirely by EMTs who are certified to give inoculations, he noted.
“We do have the ability inside our EMS, they have all the prerequisites and can administer the vaccine, so we will be going into senior housing and to people who are most vulnerable,” he said. “There is still a little bit of logistics, but we have the capacity and the capability, and we have the certified personnel to do that.”
Mostly likely, the EMTs would be targeting the town’s senior housing complexes, like One Mendon Road and Chimney Hill, just as they have for annual flu shot programs, the mayor explained.
The Cumberland EMTs have also been conducting COVID-19 testing for homebound seniors and other elderly local residents during the crisis and that will help when the program for inoculations arrives, he pointed out.
“They are doing testing already and they would be doing the same thing,” Mutter said. “So that is the advantage that we do have, that we have that ability with the vaccine.”
“I think we are well-prepared, from the discussions I have with the chiefs and EMA, and I think our townspeople, and I appreciate that, have done a great job trying to stay within the protocols,” Mutter said. “All and all I think we are in a good place, and if we stick with it for another six months, we will be out of this thing, hopefully.”
John Pliakas, chief of the Cumberland EMS, echoed that view while outlining his department’s role in helping the state carry out its annual influenza immunization program.
“We participate in the state-supplied vaccination program and we have been, this flu season, providing seasonal influenza vaccinations,” Pliakas said. “When the COVID-19 vaccination becomes available, we will be able to provide that as well.”
Pliakas said Cumberland EMS tends to target homebound individuals for its influenza vaccine program.
The agency has run its COVID-19 testing role with similar targets, where EMTs visit a resident at home, obtain a sample, and then process it back at the agency’s test analysis location.
“When the COVID-19 vaccination becomes available, we will focus on homebound individuals,” Pliakas said. “We also have a plan to specifically address the six elderly housing complexes within town once we have enough vaccine.”
The initial people to be vaccinated under that plan would be those over 65 years old and those with multiple health conditions that pose a higher risk of death from COVID-19, he noted.
“How soon that happens depends on availability of vaccine and that’s yet to be determined,” Pliakas said.
Rhode Island just received its first shipment this week, and as time goes on, Pliakas said supplies are expected to increase.
As for whether he would get the vaccination that has just gained federal and state approval, Pliakas said there is no question about that.
“Oh absolutely, I would be first in line,” Pliakas said, explaining that he has no concerns about the vaccine at all.
