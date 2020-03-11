CUMBERLAND – The town is preparing to adopt a formal traffic calming policy that will serve as a guide to address residents' concerns about speeding on neighborhood roads.
“Our primary goal is to make sure that Cumberland is a safe community to live, work and play,” said Cumberland Mayor Jeffrey J. Mutter. “Traffic calming is a method of employing specific measures to reduce speeding, aggressive driving, and high levels of vehicular traffic traveling through local neighborhoods.”
According to Mutter, the policy was developed to establish a structured process through which the town can respond to and address residents' concerns. At it's meeting last week, the Town Council agreed to send the policy resolution to the Ordinance Subcommittee, which will review the document before the council votes on it April 1.
If the council decides to adopt the policy, the traffic calming program would begin this spring.
According to Mutter, the purpose of the policy, which was drafted in partnership with Police Chief John Desmarais, is to verify a resident's concern once it is brought to the town's attention; evaluate it against a set of criteria; rank it against other known locations in town; and then provide recommendations to address the issue.
For example, if a resident reports a speeding problem to the Police Department, it will be initially reviewed by a Traffic Management Group - made up of representatives of the Police Department, Highway Department and mayor's office - which will review the application and then provide the resident applicant with a petition. That petition must then be singed by at least 75 percent of residents in the area.
If the applicant's concerns meet the minimum criteria, data will be compiled by the TMG to determine if traffic calming measures should be implemented, which could include speed cushions, street lining and speed radar trailers, among other things.
To meet the policy's initial minimum criteria, the location of the concern must be a town maintained residential roadway; the roadway must be of sufficient length that a traffic safety issue is likely; the majority of the property adjoining the roadway is residential; and the posted speed limit is not greater than 30 mph.
“We take issues of traffic safety extremely seriously. We want everyone in our community to feel as though they have a clear understanding of how to report these issues,” Mutter said.
In October, the Town Council agreed to initiate a pilot neighborhood traffic calming program on Sonny Drive, Rawson Road, Bear Hill Road and Scott Road to address speeding and cut-through traffic concerns. As part of the pilot program, temporary speed cushions will initially be placed on Rawson Road and Sonny Drive for a period of one month.
Speed cushions are either speed humps or speed tables that include wheel cutouts to allow large vehicles to pass unaffected, while reducing passenger car speeds. The humps are intended to let vehicles operating at intended speed (15 mph) to pass over them with little or no discomfort to the driver of vehicles.
In addition, Bear Hill Road was marked with a yellow center line to improve vehicle positioning and speed, while speed feedback signs were placed on Scott Road and at other targeted locations.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.