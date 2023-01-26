CUMBERLAND – After a lengthy review process for the 16 candidates still showing interest in replacing Paul DiModica on the School Committee, the town council last Wednesday chose Amy Vogel, CEOO and vice president of business of operations for Dr. Day Care, Kids Klub, Inc., to fill the post.
Vogel’s selection on a 4-3 council vote over second place finisher Tracey L. Cook, a Lincoln High School social studies teacher, followed a candidate ranking process by the council members that created a list of five finalists for consideration.
The appointment was to fill the remaining term left by DiModica’s resignation, a period of just under two years.
Council President Michael L. Kinch informed his peers at the panel’s Jan. 4 interview meeting that three of the applicants on the original list- – retired educator and band director Michael Boday, former Dist. 57 Representative James N. McLaughlin, and parent and substitute teacher Rachel Steun- – had withdrawn from consideration. A fourth, Armen S. Casparian, an adjunct professor in Chemistry at the Community College of Rhode Island and a former professor for the Wentworth Institute of Technology for engineering and chemistry in Boston, also withdrew at the end of the interview session.
That left Corey Blais, Noel M. Chambers, Heather Chea, Daniel J. Cohen, Tracey L. Cook, Charlotte J. Doherty, Alexandria Evers, Peter Fiore, James T. Higgins, Timothy Iwuc, Claire Jabour Sidman, Caleb Jacobson, Lisa O’Connell, Brian Plouffe, Amy S. Vogel and Paul A. Young, Jr., still in contention as the council began its final selection.
Kinch noted last Wednesday that he put together a proposed process for the selection based on the council’s discussion at its last meeting that would have each council member nominate one candidate from the list as a first step.
“This will result in a maximum of 7 finalists. There may be fewer finalists if multiple town councilors select the same candidate,” Kinch noted.
“If four town council members nominate a candidate during the nomination process the town council will stop the nomination process and place the candidate before a vote of the town council to fill the vacant school committee position,” Kinch continued.
The next step would involve each counselor ranking the submitted list of finalists with a number from one to whatever number of candidates moved forward, with the highest number given representing the top candidate, according to Kinch.
“If there are seven candidates each nominee will be ranked 1 through 7 with seven being the highest. If there are six candidates the candidates will be ranked 1 through 6 with 6 being the highest. If there are five candidates we will rank the candidates 1 through 5 with 5 being the highest,” Kinch said.
The process would be done on a written ballot after which Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli would state the number each received based on the ranking.
The top two candidates from that ranking would then be considered again by the councilors for the final selection, Kinch explained.
After council member Robert Shaw suggested the rankings also be done on the paper ballot to be reviewed by the town clerk, the council approved the amended process unanimously.
Before the nominations and voting began, Shaw moved to name Vogel as his school committee appointee of choice based on her role in the daycare industry and what he said was a recent focus by the school department to offer before and after school care programs.
“Today we seven are tasked with this process of putting a person into office at-large for the school committee, tasked to pick one of the bunch,” Shaw noted of the ongoing review.
“Thankfully the president (Kinch) had invited Chairwoman (Karen) Freedman to lend a hand in the process. This clearly allowed us to help identify who would be a good fit for the needs of the school district as it sits today,” Shaw said.
But even after the interview meeting Shaw said the number of candidates posed a difficult decision for the council to make.
Shaw pointed to School Superintendent Philip D. Thornton’s comments at a recent school committee meeting as helping him to make up his mind to support Amy Vogel.
“The committee had asked Dr. Thornton if the district could look, or will look, into the ability to offer before and after school care in Title 1 schools at least to start. Dr. Thornton said not only would they explore it, they are exploring it,” Shaw said.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee also recently indicated his budget proposal would allocate funds for that purpose to municipalities across the state.
“If we are tasked with helping the school committee with finding a person to contribute, I see no other candidate given the circumstances of the future needs of the district than Amy Vogel,” Shaw said.
“Furthermore, Miss Vogel has experience managing budgets that rely on state funding, state regulations, elements which is similar to the school budget on a small scale. Plus, she clearly comes with the experience in dealing with parents of children for all types of situations,” Shaw added.
“I personally feel if we were to appoint to Miss Vogel to this position, and with her institutional knowledge she would bring, it could help with potential costs, time, as well as the discussions that could take place,” Shaw said.
“Knowing the questions to ask and the directions to take could be beneficial to the whole committee,” the council member added in his opening vote of support.
The council went on to hold its first ballot of nominations, with Council member Peter J. Bradley selecting Timothy Iwuc, Council member Timothy C. Magill, Jr., naming Tracey L. Cook, Shaw naming Amy Vogel, Kinch naming former Town Council and School Committee member James T. Higgins, Council member James K. Metivier also named Vogel as did Council member Lisa A. Beaulieu, and Council member Scott R. Schmitt nominated Paul A. Young, Jr.
Beaulieu offered her thanks to all the candidates for “putting their names in and showing such professionalism for the process,” while noting her selection of Vogel.
“I think we had wonderful candidates, but I felt Miss Vogel was the right choice for me,” Beaulieu said.
The council member also voiced her belief that the school post was an important job, “and as someone who held the seat for ten years as a school committee-at-large, I really believe you need to represent the entire district.
“And in Amy’s profession, I think she has to do that. I think she’s also incredibly well credentialed to fill the role,” Beaulieu added.
After the council ranked the finalists numerically, Giovanelli announced Cook had received 28 points in that process, Higgins, 13, Iwuc, 20, Vogel 25, and Young 19.
In the final vote between the top two, Cook and Vogel, Shaw, Schmitt, Beaulieu, and Metivier cast their votes for Vogel and Magill, Bradley and Kinch voted for Cook.
Kinch offered his congratulations to the new committee member as well as a thank you to the rest of the candidates.
“You can see through each other’s statements how talented this group was and there is no doubt that any member that applied could have done this job,” Kinch said.
“And I’m sure we all, Miss Vogel, wish you the best in your new endeavor,” Kinch added.
During public comment. School Committee Chair Karen Freedman thanked the council for conducting a full review of the candidates.
“We spent a lot of time at our last meeting and I’m incredibly thankful and inspired by what I kind of see is the next generation school committee members,” Freedman said.
“It was a real feel-good moment, I think at our last meeting, and I am very hopeful for the future as we move forward,” the school committee chair added.
Vogel also addressed the council.
“First of all I just want say a huge thank you to you all for your support and a special thank you to the kind and supportive words, I appreciate it,” Vogel said.
“Also, I just want to say that the candidates that came forth were absolutely amazing and I can’t say enough great things about them, This Town of Cumberland is so lucky to have constituents in this town that want to do the best for the children, the best for the community and the best for the school system. So again, I am honored, I’m grateful, thank you honestly,” Vogel said.
