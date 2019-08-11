CUMBERLAND — It had been 20 years since Kerri Webb had attended CumberlandFest. A local resident who grew up in town and spent her formative years at the annual summertime celebration, Webb noted that she was in high school when she last toured the entertainment spectacle at Diamond Hill Park.
“As far as I can remember, it’s stayed the same,” Webb said as she and her daughter Abbie toured the grounds of the festival, taking in the various rides and games along the carnival midway. “I like that, tradition is a good thing.”
As it has been for the past 28 years, CumberlandFest drew thousands to the three-day family festival, widely regarded as one of the largest family entertainment draws in northern Rhode Island. Since its inception in 1991, the festival has become the area’s most anticipated summer event, featuring the popular carnival midway in addition to musical acts, food vendors, arts and crafts, and plenty of other special events – including the gigantic fireworks display.
“When I was a kid, we came for the fireworks display…” Webb said. “The food is kind of an attraction. My daughter does the games, I like the fried dough. It’s family friendly and a tradition, you can see they’ve put a lot of work into it.”
Organizers said the 2019 edition of CumberlandFest would be the best yet. Rockwell Amusements offered an expanded array of carnival rides designed to quicken the pulse of children and adults. Several food truck vendors provided a wide variety of edible delights to satisfy all tastes – including some strange yet sweet selections such as deep-fried Twinkies and deep-fried Oreo’s. New this year was the beer garden, featuring selections from local breweries and vineyards including Woonsocket’s Ravenous Brewing Company and Diamond Hill Vineyards of Cumberland.
Webb added that in a day and age in which the Internet and social media dominate conversation and seemingly all aspects of public life, it was refreshing to attend CumberlandFest and see that the classic traditions still stand to this day.
Kim Scutt, formerly of Cumberland and now a resident of Carver, Mass., attended on Saturday with her family, including her two children – Tommy, 6, and Abby, 3. She noted that her father previously organized the festival’s car show and she’d accompany him for many years to see the show and take part in the festival.
Now, she said, another generation of her family was enjoying what she grew up to see.
“His big wish was to come and see his grandkids enjoy it…” Scutt said of her father. “I like the fireworks. It’s definitely a big family event. They love it.”
Scutt’s mother, Cheryl Charron of Carroll, N.H., said she hadn’t been to CumberlandFest “in a long time” but was relieved to see that many of the traditions of previous years have been upheld.
“It’s the same, it’s a sense of tradition … I like the food, I’m hoping to have a clam cake, you can’t get those in New Hampshire,” she said with a laugh.
“It’s a good family atmosphere,” Charron later said.
While Saturday was a day for many to rekindle their memories of previous festivals and to return to the town they once called home, it was also a day for Cumberland residents to celebrate what has become a hugely-popular piece of local lore.
Mike Remarski of Cumberland was with his wife Linda viewing the festival’s arts and crafts. He said they’ve been attending the festival just about every year since 1992 and are always impressed by what they’re accustomed to seeing and also what is new each year.
“As we’ve gotten older, we’ve seen different things. When we were with the kids, we spent time at the rides … But I always like the food,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what’s new.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.