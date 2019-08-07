CUMBERLAND — The 28th annual CumberlandFest kicks off on Friday and organizers are promising this year’s three-day family festival will have lots of old favorites as well as some new surprises.
As in previous years, there will be a gigantic fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday.
CumberlandFest, one of the largest family entertainment draws in Northern Rhode Island, is the creation of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council, a non-profit formed in 1991 to raise money for youth athletic activities in Cumberland. For nearly three decades, CumberlandFest has been the area’s most anticipated summer event. Held annually at Diamond Hill Park during Victory Day weekend in August, the festival includes a carnival midway, musical acts, food vendors, an arts and crafts fair and other special events.
Through the patronage of thousands of attendees, the assistance of hundreds of event volunteers and the community-wide support of business sponsors, CumberlandFest has contributed more than $1 million to youth programs over its 28-year history.
This year, the festival at Diamond Hill Park, Diamond Hill Road (Route 114), opens Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
General admission is $5, and free for children 5 and under.
Pay-one-price wristbands will be available on Kid’s Night Friday, as well as Sunday, for $25 per person. Throughout the entire three days of the festival, children age 12 and under will be admitted to the park free when accompanied by an adult.
Organizers expect CumberlandFest 2019 to be the best yet. Rockwell Amusements has been engaged to offer an expanded array of carnival rides designed to quicken the pulse of children and adults. Several food truck vendors will offer a wide variety of edible delights to satisfy all tastes. A new beer garden featuring Ravenous Brewing Company and Diamond Hill Vineyards will be serving craft beers and wine. An impressive lineup of musical acts will grace the main stage, and additional special events will round out the entertainment offerings.
In addition, an arts and crafts fair will display the work of some of the area’s best artisans, and the fireworks display on Saturday night will feature a grand finale during which some 500 rockets will be launched, making it one of the summer’s largest pyrotechnic events.
The CumberlandFest bandstand entertainment schedule this weekend is as follows:
• Friday, 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. (Kid’s Night Rock in the Park), Lincoln Jazz Band, In-Between, Tor Guides, They Were Robots, Black Dagger.
• Saturday, 12:30 to 8 p.m., Wax On, Wayside Wyatt, Chris Fitz Band, Evan Goodrow Band, James Montgomery Band.
• Sunday, 12:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cumberland High School Band, School of Rock Attleboro Show Team, Charlie Marie, Temporary Saints, Thirty 6 Red, Steve Anthony & Persuasion.
The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Rain date is Sunday.
Bingo games will be held each day (6:30 p.m. Friday; and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), and arts and crafts vendors will have their wares on display throughout the three-day festival.
Power League Wrestling will be held Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
Some of the vendors in the food court this year include Del’s Lemonade, Ice Cream Machine, Mickey G’s Clam Shack, Marti’s Cupcakes, Smoke & Squeal BBQ, and Mings Asian Street Food.
The Rhode Island Blood Center will hold a blood drive Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. inside the park.
Parking for the festival is free at Diamond Hill State Park and overflow parking is available Saturday and Sunday nights at St. John Vianney’s Church from 6 p.m. until closing with complimentary shuttle bus service to the park.
Handicap parking (with permit) is available close to the entrance.
