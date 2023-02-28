Stadium Theater recognized with dozen awards
WOONSOCKET – When Stadium Theater’s Artistic Director Jennifer Webb rallied to put together a season last year, she was more concerned with keeping actors and audience members safe during the pandemic than winning awards.
But the hard work of Webb and her colleagues at Stadium paid off last month when Broadway World, a prominent trade publication, announced four shows from the 2021-2022 season had won 12 different regional awards in the state.
“This was all sort of a first,” Webb told the Call recently. She said she had heard of Broadway World, but that this was the first time Stadium had been nominated and won to such an extent.
Two shows in particular, “Into the Woods” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” received at least four awards each, including “Best Musical” and “Best Play” respectively. The awards, which considered shows that ran between October 1 of 2021 and September 30 of 2022, captured Stadium’s first real season after the pandemic.
“Last year, coming out of COVID, it was an incredibly challenging and stressful year,” Webb said. “You have to be flexible.”
Stadium was given guidance to reopen from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortly before auditions would need to start for the first show, Webb said. That meant that the 18-month process of creating a season – choosing shows, getting approval, budgeting, putting out the call for auditions – had to be completed in about a month.
“You can’t do this alone,” Webb said. “I absolutely have people I’m immensely grateful for. A lot of it is just grit and determination and perseverance and creative thinking. In terms of how do you push an 18 month process? You just do.”
Even with the shows selected, it wasn’t immediately clear that people were ready to audition or come see a show in late 2021. COVID cases had been lower that summer but had begun to climb again, and precautions like masking and social distancing were still regularly recommended in most settings.
But over 90 people turned out to audition for “Mamma Mia,” the first show of the season.
“That was shocking,” Webb said. “I think being part of a community outweighed the fear.”
Webb attributes the successful turnout of both auditionees and audience partly to the show itself. She described it as “coming out of the darkness into the light.”
“And what’s lighter than a show based on ABBA music?” She said. “To open with a party out of a year and a half of most people being isolated in their houses.”
Getting through “Mama Mia” made the rest of the season a little bit easier once cast and crew knew balancing the shifting COVID restrictions with the needs of a production could be managed. Webb said she was especially grateful to the people involved in that first show who helped feel their way through the changes.
“Once you do it once and the world doesn’t catch on fire, then you lay the groundwork for others who might’ve been concerned to take a chance,” Webb said.
Ashley Lopes, who won Best Performer in a Musical for her role as the witch in “Into the Woods,” said everyone breathed a sigh of relief after “Mama Mia.”
“It was kind of like you were walking on tiptoe for a while because if you even said the word ‘COVID,’ it was like you were jinxing everything,” she said.
Lopes, who has 16 years of experience acting at Stadium and is now the full-time costume and props administrator, said “Into the Woods” had been a “dream show” of hers to perform.
“I honestly would’ve been happy being cast as a tree just to be involved,” she said. “The witch is a character I’ve connected with over the years.”
As a long-time supporter of Stadium, Lopes said she was excited to see so many people auditioning for roles in the show but was also torn because she wanted to be cast. She said she expected a lot of people at the auditions but was pleasantly surprised at the audience turnout too.
“With ‘Into the Woods,’ it’s definitely a show that if you’re a theater person, you know it and you get excited about it,” she said. “I was surprised at how many people came out to see it and support it.”
To prepare for the role, Lopes watched every version of the show she could access. Her favorite was British Actress Hannah Waddingham’s portrayal of the witch for the 2010 production of “Into the Woods” at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London.
Lopes also wrote a six-page backstory for the witch, who goes only by “the witch” in the show. She said creating a backstory is a regular part of her process, one she feels is important because an actor is asked to join “the character at a specific point in their story.” With the witch, even though she’s portrayed as a villain in the story, Lopes said she’s one of the most honest characters who has clear justification for the decisions she makes in the story, making it easier to justify her personality.
She also adjusted her diet to support her vocal capacity, cutting out alcohol and acidic foods, and practiced her music from recordings taken at rehearsals in front of a mirror so she could perfect the witch’s physicality. She only found out about the Broadway World award when her co-star from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (she played Nurse Ratched later in that season) told her they’d both been nominated. She got the email she had won while driving to work and had to pull over to cry a little bit, she said.
“I was excited for myself because it felt like someone was validating all the hard work I had done,” she said, but added that she’s really happy for the Stadium as a whole and the recognition their productions received.
Lopes said the slew of awards doesn’t add any outside pressure to the tight-knit Stadium community because it’s so well supported inside and out.
“We do have the luxury of pushing ourselves to be bigger and better,” she said.
For Lopes, who is directing “Peter Pan” for an upcoming three-show run in May, that currently means pushing the mold on casting with an eye toward inclusivity and creatively deploying specific talents. Lopes’s Captain Hook, for example, is a younger actor than might normally fill the role, “but he brought so many colorful choices, how could I not cast him?”
For Webb, maintaining the newly recognized threshold of quality is all about implementing policies and procedures to establish consistency and “managed creativity.”
“Certainly you want to keep it up but I think the pressure was there whether you’re nominated or not,” she said. “I feel blessed that the work can stand for itself, it’s being seen, individuals are getting recognized.”
Webb spent part of last season developing a production handbook so that each production team can follow roughly the same timeline and process for each show, regardless of whether they’re new to Stadium. That handbook is being implemented for the first time this season and Webb is already beginning to revise it.
She has also specified the theater’s inclusivity statements and casting policies and is working on developing a framework for people who want to shadow a more experienced crew member for a production role. All of the new changes are with an eye toward creating pathways for new cast and crew members to have a fair shot at advancing at Stadium alongside veterans who have worked or performed in dozens of shows.
“This is a wonderful way to celebrate theater,” she said. “Really here, the goal is growth, strength, professionalism, inclusivity.”
