WOONSOCKET — The fact the cloudy skies held no rain and crowds were already starting to fill World War II Veterans Memorial Park helped, but it really was a general sense of community pride that warmed the opening of the 41st edition of Autumnfest up on stage for its opening ceremony Saturday.
After an introduction by state Rep. Robert Phillips, praising the Autumnfest Steering Committee’s success in putting together yet another Columbus Day Weekend festival for the city, the committee’s General Chairman, Garrett Mancieri, had plenty of thanks yous to offer for the work making it all possible.
“I want to welcome everybody to the 41st Autumnfest right here in the City of Woonsocket,” Mancieri said as the opening program, which included a rendition of the National Anthem by Woonsocket High School student Joseph Santiago, continued.
“We wanted to re-brand ourselves as the largest festival in Northern Rhode Island and we are very proud to have it here in the beautiful City of Woonsocket and our beautiful World War II Veterans Memorial Park,” Mancieri said.
“I want thank everyone for coming, I definitely want to say thank you to the City, to the administration, the City Council, and to the highway & parks department that did a great job getting our park nice and beautiful,” he said.
“They put in a lot of effort, especially with the weather not cooperating with us for the set-up and we really appreciate everything they have done,” he added.
Mancieri also had praise for the Rotary Club of Woonsocket, which runs the food court and beer garden, and staffs plenty of Autumnfest volunteers over its four-day run in the park located between Social and East School streets.
“We couldn’t put on this festival without them; thank you very much, and I want to say thank you to the community, you guys have supported us every single year, you are the reason why we do all of this and I really want to thank you for coming out and enjoying this festival with us,” Mancieri said.
The General Chairman also had praise for the 22 members of the Steering Committee who, he noted, contributed in a wide range of ways to ensure all the different aspects of the festival, from its fundraising, operations, rides, craft booths and food booths and continuous entertainment, all go smoothly, good weather or bad.
“Make sure when you see these people to go up to them and say thank you because they put in a lot of time, a lot of effort away from their family, away from friends and their jobs,” Mancieri said. “So I want to thank them for everything they do.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt called up several members of the City Council to stand with her during her time on the stage and teamed up with Council President Daniel Gendron to take care of some traditional Autumnfest business in honoring those who have contributed to the event.
Members of the council would be volunteering for the event in different ways during the weekend, she noted, and the city public safety officials, Police Chief Thomas F. Oates, III, and Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, were also at the festival doing their part with members of their departments to help out as a were members of the city’s public works and parks departments.
“Everyone is busy, and like Garret and Bob said, it’s a city event and there is just a lot of cooperation and volunteering from all aspects of the city,” she said. “But certainly, the foundation of Autumnfest lies with the steering committee,” she added. Garret, she pointed out, had introduced the committee members and all of their different roles and it was clear “how important those roles are to make the entire weekend come together,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
The mayor also commended the committee for selecting Lisa Carcifero as Grand Marshal of Monday’s Autumnfest Parade.
“You folks did a wonderful job in choosing your grand marshal this year,” Baldelli-Hunt said, while noting Carcifero’s long service to the community.
Gendron, who helped Baldelli-Hunt to hand out keys to the city to Autumnfest’s past grand marshals Paul Bourget and Paul Shatraw, took a moment to also credit the steering committee with a job well done and voiced a hope that the weather would soon be improving from above to ensure a great weekend.
“So best of luck, thank you to everyone, and thank you to those of you who are out there – have a great weekend,” Gendron said.
Offering greetings from the city’s General Assembly delegation, state Sen. Melissa Murray said she is always in “awe of all the things that have to fall into place to make this festival a reality.
“There are so many moving parts and there are so many dedicated individuals. And I am very fortunate to know every person on this team individually and know about their individual talents which all are amazing,” she said. “But collectively, I am pretty sure that they could accomplish anything so thank you very much for putting this together,” Murray said.
The opening ceremony even looked back on the past as former Lt. Gov. and state Treasurer Roger N. Begin addressed the crowd as “the grandfather of Autumnfest” as Phillips introduced him.
“I guess I am old enough to qualify as the grandfather of Autumnfest, that’s great, and thank you again for inviting me to come back for 41 years doing this, this is really terrific,” Begin said.
The chilly day reminded Begin of the very first opening of Autumnfest and he recalled how there and been wind and rain the night before the premiere event kickoff.
“We had a somewhat makeshift stage before this stage was here and we weren’t sure if was going to survive,” he said. But just like then, he said, the forecast was for sunshine for the rest of the weekend and this year and it also will turn out to be a great weekend.
“Back at that time we tapped into something in the community that wanted to have something that could be sustained for 41 years,” he noted. And as it turned out, there were people in the community that wanted an event that everyone could enjoy, Begin offered.
“That’s what has sustained the spirit of Autumnfest, so I want to say thank to the community and say thank you to the people behind me and the committees before you who have sustained this great event,” he said.
After being introduced on stage, Carcifero told the gathering how she felt “honored and privileged” to have been named grand marshal.
“I just want to ask everyone to look around you, say ‘hi’ to people that you don’t know and welcome them into our city because there is so much to be proud of as we stand up here,” she said.
“It’s not just this park and this event, it’s the wonderful City of Woonsocket,” she said. “And I think this event is truly a showcase for just how wonderful this city is and all the people that come together to make this happen,’’ Carcifero said, while concluding her grand marshal remarks. “So I thank you all, I’m honored, and really have a fabulous weekend.”
As the ceremony wrapped up, two of the people watching in the audience said they thought it had gone well. They were no less than Garrett Mancieri’s parents, Sue and Frank.
“I thought he did excellent,” Sue Mancieri offered. “That’s my boy,” she added.
Mancieri’s father said his parents have much to be proud of with all of the Autumnfest Steering Committee chair’s work around Woonsocket.
“He’s involved in the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, Autumnfest, I can’t count them all because there are so many,” he said. “He is just so much involved in his community,” his father said. That, of course, is just the résumé that being Autumnfest chair requires.
