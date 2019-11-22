LINCOLN — Through technology, William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School computer and software engineering instructor Joe Mazzone is working to ensure safety at Davies Tech and around Rhode Island, as he and a group of students are currently developing an app that could help locate missing people during a school emergency.
The app is part of the annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a $3 million nationwide competition that encourages students in sixth grade through high school to creatively use science, technology, engineering and math skills to solve a local challenge affecting their community.
Davies Tech is a state finalist in the annual contest, as the school was one of only 300 across the country to be selected as a state finalist, emerging from a pool of more than 2,000 national entries. According to officials, Davies Tech was chosen based on the proposal submitted by Mazzone to address “expediting attendance during school evacuations (fire drills, etc.) to locate missing persons using STEM learning in his classroom.”
“What we’re continuing with is working on an app that’s for evacuation drills for schools – a fire drill, any other evacuation – that allows the administrators and teachers to take better attendance,” he said in an interview with The Times on Friday. “We were inspired by this because earlier this school year we had a fire drill that didn’t go so great. It was during an advisory period, students were kind of scattered about the school, which caused more attendance issues.”
“We’ve brainstormed the app will create a database where each teacher will use their own cellphone and administrators will have access, teachers can have input if they found a student or they’re missing a student. The administrators will look for pairs in the list of students, find a missing and a found. It’s as simple as that,” he said.
Regardless of whether Davies Tech advances in the contest, Mazzone said he’s already planning on testing the app at Davies Tech during the current school year and rolling it out at other schools for the 2020-21 school year.
“I think it’s extremely valuable to know who is actually missing and to have it be as effective and fast as possible, especially in an active shooter situation or a real fire, where you have to make sure everyone is out of the building and in a safe space,” he said. “Why not leverage the technology to do it in the best way possible?”
The team working with Mazzone consists of pre-engineering juniors and seniors in the Women in Technology club at Davies.
From the 300 state finalists, the pool will be whittled down to 100 state winners, who will receive $15,000 in technology and classroom materials as well as a video kit to help showcase their project. Twenty national finalists will then be selected to travel to the pitch event next spring, where they will present their project to a panel of judges. Additionally, for achieving national finalist status, schools will receive $50,000 in technology and classroom materials. Five national grand prize-winning schools will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress and $100,000 in technology and classroom materials.
Public voting will also determine one “Community Choice” winner from the pool of 20 national finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “From suicide prevention to single-use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on.”
The students in Mazzone’s classroom are learning from the master, as he recently was honored as a Tech10 award recipient.
The Tech10 Awards honor individuals and companies driving innovation, education, and growth. The program honors 10 men and women who’ve been innovators and champions in pioneering technology development in the state of Rhode Island.
This year’s Tech10 Awards continued to distinguish Rhode Island’s “brightest entrepreneurs and technology professionals as well as showcasing organizations who are driving innovation across Rhode Island,” officials said.
Mazzone, a Davies Tech graduate from the Class of 2008, returned to his alma mater three years ago after teaching for six years at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate. He said being named as one of Rhode Island’s top 10 in technology was a “great honor.”
“I would describe it as one of my biggest accomplishments because I love Rhode Island. It’s an honor to be one of the best in Rhode Island, to be recognized as a teacher and to represent my high school, which I love so much,” he said.
While Mazzone won the award for the hard work he’s put in – he’s presented at conferences, he’s the president of the Rhode Island Computer Sciences Teachers Association, and he’s creating a product that allows teachers to do machine learning through apps – he also admits there’s a bit of luck involved.
“It’s a little bit of luck, because I ended up being into programming and computer science at a time when it’s blowing up in Rhode Island,” he said. And when he looks to the future of technology in Rhode Island, he sees machine learning and artificial intelligence as the next wave.
“That’s why I’m doing a tremendous amount of work with that currently,” he said. “Developing resources, helping teachers to do machine learning and artificial intelligence with their students, so they get exposure.”
