LINCOLN — Derrick Levasseur has held many titles. Central Falls Police Sergeant. Reality show contest winner. Television personality and host.
But the title that started him on his path toward those diverse designations was high school graduate from William M. Davies, Jr. Career and Technical High School.
“Coming here and experiencing different types of people I may not have experienced otherwise … You’re building a foundation right now and everything you’re learning at this school, a lot of it you may not use after, but the interpersonal skills you will use every day for the remainder of your life,” Levasseur said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Levasseur returned to his alma mater where he spent his formative years, to have a conversation with current Davies Tech students centered on his life during and after high school, how his education helped him in his career as a Central Falls Police Officer, and the route his life has taken since winning the CBS reality series “Big Brother 16.”
While he received his diploma from Davies Tech in 2002, Levasseur concedes that he “wasn’t terrible but I wasn’t the best” when it came to his work in the classroom. “I probably wasn’t as prepared as I could have been.”
“If I go back to 2002, I would have taken this time more seriously,” he said. “I was not the best student, that was my own choice. I wasn’t a bad student but I could’ve been better, I could’ve lived up to my potential.”
“One of the biggest things I got from Davies is diversity, our social being, how we interact with one another. I’m not just talking about speaking and listening,” Levasseur added. “Sitting and finding out what they like and dislike, what’s of value to them. The reason you do it is to find something in yourself that, even though you may have a lot of ideologies on certain things, if you listen close enough, you probably have a lot in common.”
“It’s all about choice…” he continued to tell the students. “The choices you guys are making right now will ultimately affect how you will end up. The position that you’re in here at Davies is critical to the success you want to have two years, five years, 15 years from now.”
A 2002 graduate from Davies Tech’s automotive careers program, Levasseur rose through the ranks of the Central Falls Police Department to the level of sergeant. Hired at age 20, Levasseur was one of the youngest officers in the department’s history and worked in both the Patrol and Detective divisions. He was later assigned to the Special Investigations Unit as an undercover detective, where he worked with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and U.S. Secret Service, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures. In addition to his experience in the field, he has advanced training in crime scene analysis, interview and interrogation techniques, and undercover operations.
One of the points Levasseur emphasized during his hour-long conversation and question-and-answer session with the current Davies students was the importance of communication.
“One of the key things I took from Davies and use every day … it was all about communication. When I decided to come to Davies, I was from Central Falls, I was accustomed to a certain way of life. For me, when I came here, it was a culture shock for me because I was accustomed to the way I conducted myself in Central Falls and the people I surrounded myself with in Central Falls.”
Through his life experiences, both personal and professional, Levasseur has developed an approach to building stronger relationships and achieving personal goals, an approach he used to his advantage in 2014 on the hit CBS reality series “Big Brother 16,” during which he formed alliances and won “Head of the Household” en route to winning a grand total of $575,000. His quick thinking and strategic approach to the game show has earned him the title of one of the greatest competitors in “Big Brother” history.
“I had no aspirations to be on television, that was not my incentive,” he admitted. “I’m not here for the fame, I’m not here for the glory, I’m here to change my family’s life … I felt I had a good opportunity to win. If you’re going to bet on someone, bet on yourselves.”
“I didn’t care about friendships, I didn’t care about looking good on television, my sole focus was on winning,” he later said. “I looked at the show as an undercover mission.”
His success on “Big Brother 16” led to a foray into other television series. In 2017, he co-hosted the six-part docuseries “Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence,” which delved into the notorious 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the case against O.J. Simpson, and the possibility that another suspect may have been involved the crime.
He retired from law enforcement in 2017 and currently stars in and produces the ongoing “Breaking Homicide” series on Investigation Discovery, which involves Levasseur working around the country with law enforcement and victims’ families on unsolved cold cases. He’s also the chief executive officer of Break Investigative Group – a private investigation and consulting firm located in Rhode Island.
Technological advances in law enforcement over the past decade have been monumental and crucial to solving cold cases, he said.
“It’s changed astronomically, even more so in the last two years … Every day with the advancements in DNA technology, you’re hearing about these cases who may not be solved get solved,” he said, adding that the use of technology such as drones and robots in law enforcement have proven to “make people a lot safer.”
Ultimately, Levasseur told the students to not fear failure as they approach their futures, regardless of the career paths they choose upon graduating, as he was an example of someone who was able to rise to levels of success he never imagined would have been possible while he was learning at Davies roughly 20 years ago.
“Failure is where the lessons are. Don’t be afraid to fail because that’s where you learn the most about yourself,” he said.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.