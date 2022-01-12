By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – New Beginnings, the soup kitchen that’s a linchpin of the city safety net for the poor and homeless, has scuttled plans to relocate to what is now a single-family residence in the Fairmount neighborhood, according to Director Jeanne Michon.
Michon said New Beginnings has nullified a purchase and sales agreement for 303 Third Ave. after the staff inspected the two-story, brick dwelling and came to the conclusion that it’s infeasible to convert for use as a cafeteria-style dining room.
The decision means New Beginnings is in the difficult position of being forced to scout for a new base of operations in a real estate market characterized by notoriously slim pickings.
“Unfortunately there’s not really much out there,” said Michon. “But we’re still looking. We’re not giving up.”
Presently located in the basement of All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., New Beginnings has no choice about moving because the parish council has revealed plans to shut down the church and merge the parish with that of St. Joseph’s Church, on the other side of town. The plans were disclosed at a meeting of the parish council in November, but so far the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has downplayed the notion that the church is going to close.
Attendees at the meeting said they were informed that the transition was expected to occur early this year. Shortly after the meeting, however, the Rev. Timothy D. Reilly, chancellor of the Diocese of Providence, issued a statement saying, “The status of All Saints church and parish in Woonsocket are currently being carefully studied. The diocese has not yet received any formal request from the administrator or parish leadership of All Saints seeking a change.”
On Tuesday, Michael Kieloch, a spokesman for the diocese, had no news to report, but he said that he might have an update on the status of All Saints in a few days.
Ultimately, the church’s fate will be decided by Bishop Thomas Tobin.
Even though the church could close sooner, Michon says she has been assured in writing by church leaders that she will be allowed to run New Beginnings from the basement until May 14 – six months after the impending closure of the church was announced.
The search for a new home base for New Beginnings actually began months before the announcement, Michon says, because she knew about the plans for All Saints before they were publicly acknowledged by the diocese during the meeting, which she attended. She and members of the nonprofit soup kitchen’s governing board have scoured the city for a suitable location to regroup, and they’re aware of how limited the Woonsocket market is.
Michon said it doesn’t make sense to search for property outside the city because “the need is here.”
Though there’s been no indoor seating for lunchtime guests in the church since the onset of the pandemic, All Saints serves hundreds of to-go meals a week for the homeless and the working poor. They also prepare meals for other organizations that support at-risk people in the city, including Harvest Community Church, which operates an overnight shelter for men, and facilities maintained by Community Care Alliance.
A few weeks ago, after Michon briefed members of the City Council on the scope of New Beginnings’ mission, the panel approved an allocation of $50,000 to the organization from American Rescue Plan Act funds – money New Beginnings can use as it sees fit to smooth its transition to new quarters.
But with the search for a new hub set back to square one, it doesn’t look like New Beginnings will be spending those funds anytime soon.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t anxious, but it’s not from lack of trying,” Michon said. “ I’m not going to work myself up into a frenzy. Is the need there? Absolutely, but if we can’t find a place that fulfills the need, we’ll have to see what we can do to keep New Beginnings in the public eye and doing something.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
